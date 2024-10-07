Anybody else?

Alright guys, you’re not gonna believe this. So, during paintball, I got hit in the worst possible spot and ended up tearing a ligament down there. It was bad. But while the doctors were checking things out, they found something insane: I’ve got a third testicle, and it’s fully functional! Like, it actually works. This whole thing’s been a crazy rollercoaster, but I’m getting through it.

Suspensory ligament reconstruction surgery looms….
 
Pics or fvck off with your third nut
 
How is it functional? I have a 4th hole but it's useless.
 
Osculater said:
I have a tooth that are two seperated teeth that has fused together into one tooth
Click to expand...
I fell over at a UFC and had to go in for an XRay and it was discovered two bones in my wrist fused together after an ex broke my wrist, I just styled it out with a wrist brace, got over it and thought nothing of it till this bloke was screaming "anatomical anomaly" many years later and showing me it on a screen, lol.
 
