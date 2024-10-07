Anybody else?

Alright guys, you’re not gonna believe this. So, during paintball, I got hit in the worst possible spot and ended up tearing a ligament down there. It was bad. But while the doctors were checking things out, they found something insane: I’ve got a third testicle, and it’s fully functional! Like, it actually works. This whole thing’s been a crazy rollercoaster, but I’m getting through it.



Suspensory ligament reconstruction surgery looms….