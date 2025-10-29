Anybody else tuning in to the new netflix series "Physical: Asia"??

Rdude92

Rdude92

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Jan 14, 2017
Messages
3,854
Reaction score
1,572
Robert Whittaker, Yushin Okami, and Dong Hyun Kim are there competing for their respective countries.

Im hyped!
I watched the past 2 seasons and no workout music gets me more pumped than the show itself.

The boxing legend Manny Pacquiao is also there representing for Phillipines.

i think South Korea will win it tho but Australia is pretty damn strong with Whittaker at the lead.

Im really looking forward every week for the show. Anybody else is a total fan of Physical 100 here?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Wormwood
Media Former UFC Champ Robert Whittaker and Former UFC Fighter Dong Hyun Kim to Participate in Next Iteration of Physical 100
Replies
3
Views
105
Pequeño Corey
Pequeño Corey

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,275,987
Messages
58,016,736
Members
175,906
Latest member
robandkate

Share this page

Back
Top