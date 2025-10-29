Anybody else tuning in to the new netflix series "Physical: Asia"??

Rdude92
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Jan 14, 2017
- Messages
- 3,854
- Reaction score
- 1,572
Robert Whittaker, Yushin Okami, and Dong Hyun Kim are there competing for their respective countries.
Im hyped!
I watched the past 2 seasons and no workout music gets me more pumped than the show itself.
The boxing legend Manny Pacquiao is also there representing for Phillipines.
i think South Korea will win it tho but Australia is pretty damn strong with Whittaker at the lead.
Im really looking forward every week for the show. Anybody else is a total fan of Physical 100 here?
Im hyped!
I watched the past 2 seasons and no workout music gets me more pumped than the show itself.
The boxing legend Manny Pacquiao is also there representing for Phillipines.
i think South Korea will win it tho but Australia is pretty damn strong with Whittaker at the lead.
Im really looking forward every week for the show. Anybody else is a total fan of Physical 100 here?