Anybody else think Amanda is going to destroy Kayla?

Kayla can’t fucking box
Kayla Harrison is Juliana Pena on the feet, I feel like it will be as flukey of a win if Harrison wins as it was when Pena won.
Ketlen Vieira isn’t some world renowned striker and she was kinda beating Kayla’s ass on the feet if you go rewatch that fight. Kayla is extremely basic when she strikes and she doesn’t move her head, plus she has a tough weight cut everyday.
If Nunes isn’t washed and is laser focused I feel Amanda is going to knock her the fuck out.
