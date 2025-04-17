Social Anybody actually sign up for Bluesky? Just got Instabanned.

Hog-train

Hog-train

I just signed up because I need it for fantasy football and sports - Most of the Reddit subs about sports just banned Twitter because the mods are woke retards and want to protest Musk.

So I was forced to sign up for Bluesky to see many sports news posts. But I was instabanned in like 20 minutes when I didn't even post anything.

I think it was my username - snowflake-echochamber. Anyone else sign up for that shitty site and banned? Seems awfully cultish.
 
Yes it does seem cultish

But you went in knowing that with a troll name and probably tripped some ai tripwire that looks to ban right wing trolls.

You did it on purpose and found exactly what you were looking for
 
Well, you used no no words and we all know no no words are violence so you assaulted the blue skyers and should be punished, possibly arrested and at the very least societally shunned and maybe screamed at or accused of racism and sexual assault, and sued... And shoved, then pointed out as having touched the shover and probably you don't have permission to film me and fascist nazi...
 
No way this happened as OP posted

Lefties embrace being tolerant... lol

They enjoy healthy discourse of opposing viewpoints and enjoy learning about other points of view

They'd never outright ban or censor anyone's speech
 
Especially since your name could have been an ironic one. How did they know you weren't just a leftie with a self deprecating sense of humor?
 
1800.jpg


Social media is for for steers and queers…and you don’t much look like a steer!
 
I mean that's what I was going for. Seems kind of super judgmental to instaban.
 
Its certainly very left wing biased. I wish it was more like old Twitter which was pretty balanced despite right wing whiners.
 
I try not to use social media. I have an insta for my bjj stuff exclusively and a Facebook to keep tabs on friends and family. I don't fuck with anything else
 
its super easy to get banned from bluesky, I got banned for posting a video of democrats doing the nazi salute just like musk
 
twitter is for racist nazis and bluesky is for liberal nazis, hope that helps.
 
Sorry for coming off like a dick, but you trolled a forum that you were trying to join and got banned. Now you are calling the forum a "cult". Like @Gutter Chris said, you went looking for something and found it. Try joining Shitter with the name "FuckElon" and see how long that lasts.
 
