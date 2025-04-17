Hog-train
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- Nov 26, 2003
- Messages
- 14,047
- Reaction score
- 15,559
I just signed up because I need it for fantasy football and sports - Most of the Reddit subs about sports just banned Twitter because the mods are woke retards and want to protest Musk.
So I was forced to sign up for Bluesky to see many sports news posts. But I was instabanned in like 20 minutes when I didn't even post anything.
I think it was my username - snowflake-echochamber. Anyone else sign up for that shitty site and banned? Seems awfully cultish.
