Anybody actually knows whats happening to Canada?

Rdude92

Rdude92

I dont trust news sources that much, but theres an uproar on twitter about Canada lately. Of protests, & the government utilizing emergency powers to curb it.
What i want to understand, where do all of this unrest come from? Just from people being angered of the covid mandates & regulations there at Canada?
 
Crono7 said:
Imagine a government freezing your bank account because you donated money to protestors. All you need to know. Trudeau has gone full retard.
Also the prime minister who has done blackface multiple times and groped women calling the protesters and the MPs who sympathized with the protesters racist and sexist

Screenshot_2021-09-20_at_12.26.39-e1632152146713.png


Also Tim Horton's recently collaborated with Justin Bieber to launch a new line of Tim bits
 
Rdude92 said:
I dont trust news sources that much, but theres an uproar on twitter about Canada lately. Of protests, & the government utilizing emergency powers to curb it.
What i want to understand, where do all of this unrest come from? Just from people being angered of the covid mandates & regulations there at Canada?
Trudeau has a 30% approval rating and got 30% of the votes last election. An election he promised not to call, so he's in a position of a minority leader speaking for a vocal minority.

When these protests started he took a Covid test, it came up negative, but he decided to isolate anyways. While in isolation he tested positive for Covid. The whole thing is a charade so he doesn't have to address the protesters.

But he did eventually, saying they're all racist, misogynistic homophobes. This a few weeks after asking if people who disagree with his narrative should be tolerated. He still hasn't addressed the nation in an effort to calm things down. On the contrary he's doubled down declaring those protests as evil, basically.

Yes there's bad actors amongst them with bad intentions. And to put it delicately, fuck those guys. But they're not an accurate representation of the majority who disagree with him. Far from it.

So, instead of trying to unite us as a country he's invoked an emergency act that allows the government to freeze assets and arrest whoever the hell he wants without question. This is a last resort measure in case Canada is under serious threat. Not in case people you disagree with protest government overreach.

Welcome to the War Room, where this thread will end up soon..
 
I live in Ottawa. There are a series of threads about it in the War Room.

It's actually how I got this yellow card.
 
Rdude92 said:
I dont trust news sources that much, but theres an uproar on twitter about Canada lately. Of protests, & the government utilizing emergency powers to curb it.
What i want to understand, where do all of this unrest come from? Just from people being angered of the covid mandates & regulations there at Canada?
It comes from like 200 douchebags across the whole country. They are entitled and selfish and don't play nice with others. They will lose. The rest of the country is doing its own thing. In the end, these losers will leave ZERO impact on the country. They are kind of like a very mild cold the country caught. Sure the infection is annoying, but, in the end, it'll pass and it doesn't really get in the way, anyway
 
Crono7 said:
Imagine a government freezing your bank account because you donated money to protestors. All you need to know. Trudeau has gone full retard.
He's been full retard since he banged an underager at the private school he randomly left half way through the year ove4r difference of opinion
 
deucesarewild said:
What's with the tranny face in your avatar?
I lost an avatar bet on the Ngannou-Gane fight but I actually kinda like it.

She's a woman named Harnaam Kaur who has a medical condition called Polycystic Ovary Syndrome which causes excessive body hair. She's what is sometimes called a bearded lady. She's a motivational speaker and she's actually pretty cool. She does not give a fuck!
 
Crono7 said:
Imagine a government freezing your bank account because you donated money to protestors. All you need to know. Trudeau has gone full retard.
Freezing accounts is ridiculous but i dont understand what donating to protesters means. Why not just protest yourself?
 
Heard on Jason Whitlock's show yesterday the pm of Canada has praised China for its authoritative communist ways.

So yea, he's about that life.
 
