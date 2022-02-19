Anybody actually knows whats happening to Canada?

Rdude92 said: I dont trust news sources that much, but theres an uproar on twitter about Canada lately. Of protests, & the government utilizing emergency powers to curb it.

What i want to understand, where do all of this unrest come from? Just from people being angered of the covid mandates & regulations there at Canada? Click to expand...

Trudeau has a 30% approval rating and got 30% of the votes last election. An election he promised not to call, so he's in a position of a minority leader speaking for a vocal minority.When these protests started he took a Covid test, it came up negative, but he decided to isolate anyways. While in isolation he tested positive for Covid. The whole thing is a charade so he doesn't have to address the protesters.But he did eventually, saying they're all racist, misogynistic homophobes. This a few weeks after asking if people who disagree with his narrative should be tolerated. He still hasn't addressed the nation in an effort to calm things down. On the contrary he's doubled down declaring those protests as evil, basically.Yes there's bad actors amongst them with bad intentions. And to put it delicately, fuck those guys. But they're not an accurate representation of the majority who disagree with him. Far from it.So, instead of trying to unite us as a country he's invoked an emergency act that allows the government to freeze assets and arrest whoever the hell he wants without question. This is a last resort measure in case Canada is under serious threat. Not in case people you disagree with protest government overreach.