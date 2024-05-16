Any Usman fans still left???

Rataria
Despite having multiple personalities , he doesnt ever stir up drama or have altercations in between fight camps.
His best days are behind him and he knows it. Cant really train properly , and is caught up in the ratrace of civilian life. Id like to see a rematch between him and Chimaev.
