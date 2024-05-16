Any Usman fans still left???

Despite having multiple personalities , he doesnt ever stir up drama or have altercations in between fight camps.

His best days are behind him and he knows it. Cant really train properly , and is caught up in the ratrace of civilian life. Id like to see a rematch between him and Chimaev. 😈
 
Despite having multiple personalities , he doesnt ever stir up drama or have altercations in between fight camps.

His best days are behind him and he knows it. Cant really train properly , and is caught up in the ratrace of civilian life. Id like to see a rematch between him and Chimaev. 😈
Still here. People threw the same shit they threw at Woodley and Aljo about being boring at Usman.
I get why people don't care for his personality, but hating him for this is stupid. Also, one can't deny he's one of the greatest fighters we've ever seen.
 
Still here. People threw the same shit they threw at Woodley and Aljo about being boring at Usman.
I get why people don't care for his personality, but hating him for this is stupid. Also, one can't deny he's one of the greatest fighters we've ever seen.
Despite having multiple personalities , he doesnt ever stir up drama or have altercations in between fight camps.

His best days are behind him and he knows it. Cant really train properly , and is caught up in the ratrace of civilian life. Id like to see a rematch between him and Chimaev. 😈
I will NEVER turn on my African Champions, the Nigerian Nightmare will always be one of my heroes.


LONG LOVE THE THREE KINGS
 
Not the biggest fan but I like Usman. I feel like he's gonna be appreciated a lot more once he retires
 
One of my all time favorites. Love what Usman brought to the table. Professional, intelligent, gritty, great cardio, and at one time a collegiate folk style wrestler.
 
Yeah, I actually wasn't initially a fan of his, but when he started toning stuff down he grew on me. He actually is a fairly likeable character. Him stepping up to face Khamzat on short notice and making it a dog fight was awesome.
 
I would love to see him defend his ranking against Brady or Garry. Shavkat & JDM would also be amazing but I think those 2 should fight each other.

I was a fan until I found out the he is a Drumf supporter. Now he's just another white-supremacist transphobic nazi that makes me scream at the sky.
 
Still here. People threw the same shit they threw at Woodley and Aljo about being boring at Usman.
I get why people don't care for his personality, but hating him for this is stupid. Also, one can't deny he's one of the greatest fighters we've ever seen.
Usman was kind of boring before he fought for the title but his title run was way more interesting than Woodleys. The only stinker was the first Masvidal fight.
 
I still think Usman is elite even though he is on his way down now. Guy is still a very talented and a smart fighter.
 
Man accomplished a lot. Still a fan and will be tuning in.

i was a fan after his losses. i think he beat kamzhat on short notice 100%.
 
He was a much more exciting champion to watch than Leon, I'll say that.
 
