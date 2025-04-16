Any updates on the formerly controversial Jon Koppenhaver? (aka "War Machine")

For some reason one of the handful of porn videos he made back in the day popped up on my onlyfans newsfeed earlier.

I think cause I had a free subscription to one of the models he got paid to give a porking to (lucky bastard).

The conventional thinking is that

1) he wasn't actually that good a fighter, and he was on steroids but
2) his self-destructive antics were so fun to watch it didn't really matter.

So he was serving 36 years to life for a series of violent assaults, then he married some crazy woman (wonder does she get conjugal visits?), and I haven't seen any press releases since (TMZ used to keep fairly well up to date with such "celeb" controversy).

Just curious have there been any changes since?

I got to say, it's been several years but as above, he was damn entertaining and very relatable to.
 
Thought for sure he committed suicide and this was a troll thread. Guess he had a failed attempt at it in 2014 and is alive.

War Machine finds love, gets engaged in prison

You may remember the name War Machine, real name Jonathan Koppenhaver, as the former MMA fighter convicted of assaulting his ex-girlfriend Christy Mack. In an interesting turn of events, it seems as though War Machine has found love.
Found a woman to get engaged with though. I don't get it...
 
Guy is barely a celeb. There will be little in the way of updates on his prison life. Once that door shuts, you're not exactly accessible, unless you're a very unique and interesting serial killer. Even then, you might get an interview here and there that makes the news.

As a prisoner, you probably don't want the media attention anyways. Very disrespectful to the other shit bags.
 
I remember reading a bulletin a few years ago from the legal council he had representing him, they actually appealed to the supreme court and lost.

He didn't go into detail as to the basis of the appeal.

But as far as I know it did in fact go all the way to the supreme court.
 
Rotting, rightfully so.
Woods won't take him as he's mixed race, so he's either rolling with the Mexicans or he's in the SHU since I imagine guys were probably testing him inside. Regardless, you shouldn't care in the long run.
 
TR1 said:
You find him relatable?
Click to expand...
Listening to his interviews yeah, compared to some dudes in mma who I literally couldn't listen do for more than two or three minutes at a time.

He talks about topics that are relatable in a way that was relatable, I guess?

There was a reason he was popular despite being definitively middle tier on the skill ladder.
 
Home_Slice said:
What happened to Phil?

Is he doing life in prison as well?
Click to expand...
30-50 year sentence in Mexican Prison.

Supposedly not easy to get exact information because Mexican press/court system doesn't publish that stuff and make it as readily available as US.

(Per reddit thread)
 
