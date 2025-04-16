Any updates on the formerly controversial Jon Koppenhaver? (aka "War Machine")

For some reason one of the handful of porn videos he made back in the day popped up on my onlyfans newsfeed earlier.



I think cause I had a free subscription to one of the models he got paid to give a porking to (lucky bastard).



The conventional thinking is that



1) he wasn't actually that good a fighter, and he was on steroids but

2) his self-destructive antics were so fun to watch it didn't really matter.



So he was serving 36 years to life for a series of violent assaults, then he married some crazy woman (wonder does she get conjugal visits?), and I haven't seen any press releases since (TMZ used to keep fairly well up to date with such "celeb" controversy).



Just curious have there been any changes since?



I got to say, it's been several years but as above, he was damn entertaining and very relatable to.