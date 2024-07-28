Any update on King 'Bobby' Green's arm? Or for Kapes big toe ?

Blanqa Blanqua

Blanqa Blanqua

@Steel
Feb 25, 2013
25,947
25,242
Is it broken?

I did a google search but found nothin, other than Paddy saying it was snapped

Maybe one of you guys know something, can link some sauce.

1722206585715.png

@The Clark has mentioned Kapes toes too, which is a good call I think. Any info, pics or sources out there on that?

GTiMmLHXQAA1FUG
 
Rataria said:
I mean , yea its fucked up
yea man, OP pic is bad. Live I was not sure until I saw King wasn't lifting it after the fight. Normally there is some kind of update tho nothing official as yet? That's probably a bad sign. I guess I was hoping it wasn't.
 
Good. Great to see his arm being snapped as well as that stoppage from Jalin
 
That was horrible. Getting put in an armbar while being unconscious. Cant resist it. Cant tap. Nothing. F*ck.

When I first watched I thought Paddy knew he was out and went careful on the armbar because of it...
 
Left Hook Lacy said:
That was horrible. Getting put in an armbar while being unconscious. Cant resist it. Cant tap. Nothing. F*ck.

When I first watched I thought Paddy knew he was out and went careful on the armbar because of it...
Me too at first, like he looked to the ref to stop it.

Ref did bad. Real bad. Even a lil flip of King's arm to test consciousness might have indicated to Paddy that he was onto of the situation and about to stop fight, thus prevented breakage
 
if the jester names him self the king does this make him the king? no it makes him a better jester.
 
