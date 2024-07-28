Any update on King 'Bobby' Green's arm? Or for Kapes big toe ?

Blanqa Blanqua
Sherdog God Belt
@Steel
- Joined
- Feb 25, 2013
- Messages
- 25,947
- Reaction score
- 25,242
Is it broken?
I did a google search but found nothin, other than Paddy saying it was snapped
Maybe one of you guys know something, can link some sauce.
@The Clark has mentioned Kapes toes too, which is a good call I think. Any info, pics or sources out there on that?
I did a google search but found nothin, other than Paddy saying it was snapped
Maybe one of you guys know something, can link some sauce.
@The Clark has mentioned Kapes toes too, which is a good call I think. Any info, pics or sources out there on that?
Last edited: