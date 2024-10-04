Any suggestions on a sound system for my television?

AFanNotAFighter
I mostly watch news, sports and movies.
The news and sports come across clearly.
I can hear regularly scheduled tv programming very well.
But when I watch movies, honest to God, I can't hear what the fuck they are saying half the time. It's so muddled.
It's like movie audio just doesn't translate well into television audio.
What sound system can I get to hear these movies better?
