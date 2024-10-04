Any suggestions on a sound system for my television?

AFanNotAFighter

AFanNotAFighter

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
May 13, 2007
Messages
4,533
Reaction score
7,809
I mostly watch news, sports and movies.
The news and sports come across clearly.
I can hear regularly scheduled tv programming very well.
But when I watch movies, honest to God, I can't hear what the fuck they are saying half the time. It's so muddled.
It's like movie audio just doesn't translate well into television audio.
What sound system can I get to hear these movies better?
 
AFanNotAFighter said:
I mostly watch news, sports and movies.
The news and sports come across clearly.
I can hear regularly scheduled tv programming very well.
But when I watch movies, honest to God, I can't hear what the fuck they are saying half the time. It's so muddled.
It's like movie audio just doesn't translate well into television audio.
What sound system can I get to hear these movies better?
Click to expand...
You should get some headphones

L7UCWoag_2048x.jpg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

KOPPE
Books are ruining Movies and TV for me.
2
Replies
38
Views
1K
Sirwastealot
Sirwastealot

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,248,814
Messages
56,283,459
Members
175,144
Latest member
kffkhddjhgv

Share this page

Back
Top