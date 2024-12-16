Any sudoku players here?

Finally a Sherdog Sudoku thread! Praise the Lord!



I consider myself a Sherdog caliber sudoku doer because I completed several sudokus of the highest difficulty level from the newspaper. Sometimes it took multiple bowel movements. I don't bother with sudoku under the 4 star difficulty level.



Sometimes you must guess like when you identify two squares in the same row or 3x3 grid where they both could only be the exact same two numbers. You guess one and then flow it through the rest of the sudoku and if you run into something that won't make sense, you guessed wrong and the other guess is correct.



I saw there's even a Gameboy or Gameboy Color or Gameboy Advance sudoku game. Many years ago cable used to have a on demand game channel where they had player vs player Texas Hold'Em, Mahjong, and Sudoku where you could mark a square for guesses.