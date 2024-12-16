Any sudoku players here?

Fedorgasm
Sep 18, 2008
31,214
44,415
Been having fun doing these lately. I've always heard that in sudoku you never have to guess, but when I get to expert level, I find myself needing to take a stab based on probability in some cases. Does that mean I fucked up? Like there was a logical way to narrow it down to a single number and I just couldn't see it? I spent over an hour on this one puzzle because I didn't want to guess, but eventually I just plugged in a number that had a 67% chance of being right.