Any sudoku players here?

Been having fun doing these lately. I've always heard that in sudoku you never have to guess, but when I get to expert level, I find myself needing to take a stab based on probability in some cases. Does that mean I fucked up? Like there was a logical way to narrow it down to a single number and I just couldn't see it? I spent over an hour on this one puzzle because I didn't want to guess, but eventually I just plugged in a number that had a 67% chance of being right.
 
Yes that means you messed up and not smart enough to figure it out. Do better.
 
I never guess and do the very hard ones, it takes awhile like anything to start “seeing” it. It really comes down to how many probabilities you can remember. Most people I know use guesses, I never have. You should check out Hawaiian sudoku, I’ve been enjoying that lately, it’s harder to get going but once you get a flow you can rip.
 
I use to play it a lot. Not so much anymore. Too much other distractions to be honest.
 
So take this one for instance.

I'm currently stuck. Look at the cell I have highlighted. It can be a 1 or a 6, and so can the cell next to it. When I play out scenarios both 1 and 6 would work. How do I eliminate one or the other?

And am I missing something obvious?


Ah crap, Nevermind I just saw it. If one of those is guaranteed to be a 6, then the one all the way to the left can't be a 6, which means that one is a 9.

Edit: yep that was it. Once I plugged in that 9, all the other pieces fell into place.
 
The center square is a 1.

You are welcome
 
Sometimes you truly do get down to a position where 2 numbers might work once you have exhausted all the easy clues... I use the one I think is better but note my solution with a mark from that split and the numbers that fall from it. You usually know within a few moves from that point if it is correct or not. If not it's easy to go back and correct from the split point. It's akin to putting in multiple puzzle pieces with similar characteristics imo.
 
If you are guessing then you are punching above your weight as the game should involve no guessing.

For the very hard ones (fiendish, etc) there are numerous techniques you have to apply to eliminate and find the number you are looking for.

Here are some techniques from google AI for solving Sudoku puzzles:
  • Cross-hatching: A technique that involves cross-referencing rows and columns to find unique numbers. This technique can help beginners understand the game.

  • Naked pairs: A technique that involves identifying two numbers that appear in the same squares in a row, column, or box. These numbers can then be eliminated from other squares in the unit.

  • Naked triples: A technique that involves identifying three numbers that appear in the same squares in a row, column, or box. These numbers can then be eliminated from other squares in the unit.

  • The X-Wing: A basic advanced technique that involves eliminating candidates.

  • Scanning: A technique that involves scanning the puzzle in one or two directions.

  • Searching for single candidates: A technique that involves searching for single candidates.

  • Eliminating numbers: A technique that involves eliminating numbers from rows, columns, and boxes.

  • Searching for missing numbers: A technique that involves searching for missing numbers in rows and columns.
Finally a Sherdog Sudoku thread! Praise the Lord!

I consider myself a Sherdog caliber sudoku doer because I completed several sudokus of the highest difficulty level from the newspaper. Sometimes it took multiple bowel movements. I don't bother with sudoku under the 4 star difficulty level.

Sometimes you must guess like when you identify two squares in the same row or 3x3 grid where they both could only be the exact same two numbers. You guess one and then flow it through the rest of the sudoku and if you run into something that won't make sense, you guessed wrong and the other guess is correct.

I saw there's even a Gameboy or Gameboy Color or Gameboy Advance sudoku game. Many years ago cable used to have a on demand game channel where they had player vs player Texas Hold'Em, Mahjong, and Sudoku where you could mark a square for guesses.
 
Apparently Apple News+ has a nice sudoku game, but attempt to do highest difficulty was not successful yet.
 
