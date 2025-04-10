Yair: Pussy/coward (Culon)

Lopes: Pussy/coward? Say it to my face

Yair: Didnt you and your team hit Diego?

Lopes: Say it to my face

Yair: Did you or did you not, you and your team hit Marco?

Lopes: Listen...

Yair: Yes or no?...

Yair: I was waiting for the right time to say this to your fucking face

Lopes: You threatened me

Yair: You have it coming from me from hiting Marco

Yair: You got nothing to me, im beating your ass (not sure how to translate "me pelas la verga", its like you are not at my level, but rude AF, lol).

Lopes: You touch someone from my team and you will find out (something like that, his spanish is bad, specially when shook)

Lopes/Yair: you threatened me, you threatened me (they both dropped the mic at this point)

Lopes: You threatened a girl and you will pay for that

Yair: You´re dumb/you dont know shit (Estas bien pendejo)

Yair: (Somthing something)....ask your friend (a girl)

Lopes: My team is right here

Yair: Ohh thats great they´re here...

Lopes: you better watch out, i dont forget you threatened my friend (a girl), listen, you dont threaten a woman.

Yair: Dont twist [my] words, and you dont go on a person 10 to 1





A lot of it cant be listened cause that stream or the voice of him, it picks up Yair Rodriguez way over Lopes, but thats my fair try at it, also the streams has a translator voiceover which makes it even harder, nice exchange but they are not fighting each other anytime soon unless maybe Lopes loses and Rodriguez wins.