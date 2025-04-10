Media Any Spanish Speakers Care To Translate The Exchange Between Yair Rodriguez and Diego Lopes?

Starting at 14:09

Funniest moment of the press conference non Spanish speakers missed out on because the translators slacked and my gf is at work so I can't ask her
 
Yair Rodríguez:
“Oye Diego, con ese sombrero pareces más vaquero que peleador… ¿Vas a entrar al octágono o a un rodeo?”
(“Hey Diego, with that hat you look more like a cowboy than a fighter… you heading into the octagon or a rodeo?”)

Diego Lopes:
“Me visto como campeón porque voy a pelear como uno. Pero tú… tú ni sabes si vas a durar un round.”
(“I dress like a champ because I’m going to fight like one. But you… you don’t even know if you’ll last a round.”)


Yair:
“Si me tumbas el sombrero, te dejo que me des una vuelta en tu caballo imaginario.”
(“If you knock off my hat, I’ll let you take me for a ride on your imaginary horse.”)
 
Sounds like Yair’s riding off into the sunset… side saddle at that
 
not a fan of Mexican Spanish.. Their slang is so annoying. culon is big butt in spanish but in the mexican slang means coward..Yair started claiming that Diego López and his team beat up some guy named Marco or something like that.
 
The best exchange of the whole conference was shockingly Yair vs Lopes (Bryce vs Silva not that much heat except for the “I’ve put down a lot of dogs and they all squeal” line from Bryce, solid).

Volk looked like he loved how distracted Lopes was putting energy into someone he isn’t even fighting.
 
Diego was accusing Yair of threatening some female training partner of him.
Yair was telling something about Diego threating someone of his team.

I guess there is some beef between those teams.


Diego looked pissed off when they asked about Yair fighting him. He dismissed it.

Yair always sounds like a salty cunt so it is nothing new
 
@SalvadorAllende thanks for the write-up! 👍

Yair was saying Diego's team jumped someone and Diego was saying don't talk shit about my team.
 
I'll do you a favor and transcript some lines:

Yair calls him "culon".. it translates to "big ass".. IDK in mexican.

Yair: "haven't you beaten Diego.. you and your team?" (IDK who Diego is) then he says "haven't you beaten Marco? you and your team?"
Yair: I was waiting for the time to say this to your fucking face.. you will pay for Marco
Lopes: "you threatened a girl and you will pay" "be very careful.. you threatened my (female) training partner... you don't threat a woman"
Yair: "you don't beat up one guy when you are 10"


Apparently their teams have some issues or something.
 
Yair: Pussy/coward (Culon)
Lopes: Pussy/coward? Say it to my face
Yair: Didnt you and your team hit Diego?
Lopes: Say it to my face
Yair: Did you or did you not, you and your team hit Marco?
Lopes: Listen...
Yair: Yes or no?...
Yair: I was waiting for the right time to say this to your fucking face
Lopes: You threatened me
Yair: You have it coming from me from hiting Marco
Yair: You got nothing to me, im beating your ass (not sure how to translate "me pelas la verga", its like you are not at my level, but rude AF, lol).
Lopes: You touch someone from my team and you will find out (something like that, his spanish is bad, specially when shook)
Lopes/Yair: you threatened me, you threatened me (they both dropped the mic at this point)
Lopes: You threatened a girl and you will pay for that
Yair: You´re dumb/you dont know shit (Estas bien pendejo)
Yair: (Somthing something)....ask your friend (a girl)
Lopes: My team is right here
Yair: Ohh thats great they´re here...
Lopes: you better watch out, i dont forget you threatened my friend (a girl), listen, you dont threaten a woman.
Yair: Dont twist [my] words, and you dont go on a person 10 to 1


A lot of it cant be listened cause that stream or the voice of him, it picks up Yair Rodriguez way over Lopes, but thats my fair try at it, also the streams has a translator voiceover which makes it even harder, nice exchange but they are not fighting each other anytime soon unless maybe Lopes loses and Rodriguez wins.
 
I thought mexican spanish was considered the cleanest form of spanish?

I don't know shit though. It's interesting because spanish is so wide
 
El Fernas said:
Yair: Pussy/coward (Culon)
Lopes: Pussy/coward? Say it to my face
Yair: Didnt you and your team hit Diego?
Lopes: Say it to my face
Yair: Did you or did you not, you and your team hit Marco?
Lopes: Listen...
Yair: Yes or no?...
Yair: I was waiting for the right time to say this to your fucking face
Lopes: You threatened me
Yair: You have it coming from me from hiting Marco
Yair: You got nothing to me, im beating your ass (not sure how to translate "me pelas la verga", its like you are not at my level, but rude AF, lol).
Lopes: You touch someone from my team and you will find out (something like that, his spanish is bad, specially when shook)
Lopes/Yair: you threatened me, you threatened me (they both dropped the mic at this point)
Lopes: You threatened a girl and you will pay for that
Yair: You´re dumb/you dont know shit (Estas bien pendejo)
Yair: (Somthing something)....ask your friend (a girl)
Lopes: My team is right here
Yair: Ohh thats great they´re here...
Lopes: you better watch out, i dont forget you threatened my friend (a girl), listen, you dont threaten a woman.
Yair: Dont twist [my] words, and you dont go on a person 10 to 1


A lot of it cant be listened cause that stream or the voice of him, it picks up Yair Rodriguez way over Lopes, but thats my fair try at it, also the streams has a translator voiceover which makes it even harder, nice exchange but they are not fighting each other anytime soon unless maybe Lopes loses and Rodriguez wins.
