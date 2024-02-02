Ignicious
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Mar 13, 2014
- Messages
- 3,204
- Reaction score
- 5,487
I had my first confirmed sleepwalk last night.
Woke up and wanted to check my phone, but both the phone and my bedside table was gone... So I got up and went downstairs and the table is sitting there in the hallway.
My phone had fallen off and under my bed.
It's not a heavy table but I must have had good coordination because the stairs is kinda steep. I feel like:
Woke up and wanted to check my phone, but both the phone and my bedside table was gone... So I got up and went downstairs and the table is sitting there in the hallway.
My phone had fallen off and under my bed.
It's not a heavy table but I must have had good coordination because the stairs is kinda steep. I feel like: