Social Any Sleepwalkers in Here?

I had my first confirmed sleepwalk last night.
Woke up and wanted to check my phone, but both the phone and my bedside table was gone... So I got up and went downstairs and the table is sitting there in the hallway.
My phone had fallen off and under my bed.

It's not a heavy table but I must have had good coordination because the stairs is kinda steep. I feel like:
<Huh2>
 
aliens-werewolves.gif
 
