Any Sherdoggers need a Wiener?

250801-shrewsbury-hot-dog-spill-clean-up-ac-709p-6c3326.jpg

100878967-14965965-image-m-54_1754185494469.jpg

100878957-14965965-image-m-44_1754185356318.jpg



A truckload of hot dogs spilled across a Pennsylvania interstate Friday after a crash that briefly clogged the heavily traveled artery in both directions.
State police said the tractor trailer had an unspecified mechanical problem on Interstate 83 a few miles north of the Maryland line as morning rush hour was wrapping up, causing it to push into a passenger vehicle. When the truck scraped along a concrete divider, its trailer was ripped open and the contents scattered.

Hot dog spill leaves slippery mess on Pennsylvania highway

A front-end loader was used to scoop up the hot dogs and drop them into a dump truck.
Obviously started thinking about contacting my rescue centres bros.
 
That road has taken more wieners than Lily Phillips. Just barely.
 
Sherdoggers in Pennsylvania tonight:

sausage-fest.gif
 
