Any Sherdoggers need a Wiener?

A truckload of hot dogs spilled across a Pennsylvania interstate Friday after a crash that briefly clogged the heavily traveled artery in both directions.
State police said the tractor trailer had an unspecified mechanical problem on Interstate 83 a few miles north of the Maryland line as morning rush hour was wrapping up, causing it to push into a passenger vehicle. When the truck scraped along a concrete divider, its trailer was ripped open and the contents scattered.
Hot dog spill leaves slippery mess on Pennsylvania highway
A front-end loader was used to scoop up the hot dogs and drop them into a dump truck.
www.nbcnews.com