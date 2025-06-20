Rhood
Authorities are searching for a brazen thief or thieves who stole nearly 3,000 Nintendo Switch 2 game consoles from the back of a semi somewhere between Washington state and Colorado.
Authorities are investigating the theft of nearly 3,000 Nintendo Switch 2 consoles, valued at over $1.4 million, from a semi-truck traveling between Washington state and Colorado.
