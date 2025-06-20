Nintendo Any Sherdoggers need a Switch 2?

Rhood

Rhood

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
May 14, 2008
Messages
20,720
Reaction score
8,445


Authorities are searching for a brazen thief or thieves who stole nearly 3,000 Nintendo Switch 2 game consoles from the back of a semi somewhere between Washington state and Colorado.

www.abc15.com

Nearly 3,000 Nintendo Switch 2 consoles were stolen from the back of a semi-truck

Authorities are investigating the theft of nearly 3,000 Nintendo Switch 2 consoles, valued at over $1.4 million, from a semi-truck traveling between Washington state and Colorado.
www.abc15.com www.abc15.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,267,101
Messages
57,449,065
Members
175,718
Latest member
Kombat Konnoisseur

Share this page

Back
Top