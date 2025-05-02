Any Sherdoggers need a Dime?

Rhood
Gold Belt
@Gold
- Joined
- May 14, 2008
- Messages
- 20,630
- Reaction score
- 8,198
An avalanche of 8 million freshly minted dimes spilled from an overturned truck and closed a Texas highway for almost 14 hours.
Witnesses described a sea of silver on US Route 287 in Alvord, 50 miles north of Fort Worth. Clean-up crews attempted to suck up the coins, worth $800,000, using vacuums more commonly used to unclog sewers and drains.
Officials said the truck involved in the accident was an 18-wheeler from the Colorado-based Western Distributing Transportation Corporation, whose operations feature a fleet of armored vehicles that ferry currency and other valuable cargo for clients including the US government.