Any other old farts deal with "tennis elbow"?

Howdy all. Just hit 40 last year and it's been a real joy watching my body slowly fall apart. Lately been having some sharp elbow pain and stiffness in my left elbow that is not conducive to having a quick and rangy jab. Dr told me I'm starting to develop tennis elbow due to the constant straining over the years.

Doesn't effect me much grappling but holy hell it sucks for striking, particularly my jab. Anyone else deal with this shit?
 
