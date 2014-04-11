Any old school EverQuest players here?

the original eq is f2p now. a buddy of mine and myself decided to briefly bounce back into it for nostalgia's sake before making an extended stay over the winter in eq2 which is also f2p currently. eq2 is a far superior game to the first as one would expect. highly recommend, but server pop is pretty low. still, most of the content is easily soloable, and the grind is kept to a minimum - especially compared to the first game. haven't played much since the weather warmed up.



played the original from launch until sometime in 2001 when i just got fed up and walked away. gave all my tradeable gear away to noobs or twinks before i sacked the account. i made more than a few people happy that day - the robe on my main was dropped by cazic thule in PoF on a 27 hour raid for example.



longest camp ever was a total of nearly 40 hrs on the ancient cyclops (for the jboots) over a span of 3 or 4 attempts. almost gave up after the 2nd attempt (which was a 14hr all-nighter) after the guy i gave the camp to sent me a tell the next time i logged in thanking me for the camp; as the cyclops spawned about 35 mins after i logged.



also: frenzied ghoul pwns all.