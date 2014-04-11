Any old school EverQuest players here?

Leprousy
Anyone here who played the grandfather of MMORPG back in 1999 known as "EverQuest"?
I was surfing the internet and found this a couple months ago...
Project 1999 - Classic EverQuest
It's run on an emulated server, and mirrors the original EverQuest with only kunark release (they are going to release Velious in the near future too). I thought I'd share this gem for any oldschool MMO players out there. This is certainly a gem to be shared.
Also if anyone does end up interested, look for me and my guild there.
http://www.genotendencies.enjin.com
