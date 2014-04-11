  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Any old school EverQuest players here?

Anyone here who played the grandfather of MMORPG back in 1999 known as "EverQuest"?

I was surfing the internet and found this a couple months ago...

Project 1999 - Classic EverQuest

It's run on an emulated server, and mirrors the original EverQuest with only kunark release (they are going to release Velious in the near future too). I thought I'd share this gem for any oldschool MMO players out there. This is certainly a gem to be shared.

Also if anyone does end up interested, look for me and my guild there.

http://www.genotendencies.enjin.com
 
2000-2006 here. One of my favorite games of all time.

Played P99 for awhile, right about up until they enabled Kunark.
 
My sister and I (accountant and insurance agent), both attribute our typing skills to EverQuest. Not even kidding lol.
 
Now that you mention it, I remember my friends were really into it. So I got exposed in that sense. One of my friends hacked into my other friends account and took all his gear as a joke and he logged in(already having anger issues) so pissed. I was at his house and he started screaming at the top of his lungs. His mom had to come in and tell him to calm down and he punched a hole in the wall. Good times. hahaha
 
I played EQ until DAoC came out. The people who would camp rare spawns were insane, literally camping for days.
 
There is a new term for this called "poopsocking" lol
 
Fuck. I remember camping Stormfeather for about 8 hours. When he popped I lost my shit and nearly died from Snowdirvish adds. Thought I was going to have a heart attack.

Got my eyepatch of plunder, though. Clicky haste ftw.
 
I remember handing my crafted armor to some NPCs to have it resized to fit my wood elf warrior and I fucked up and they kept it. Had to ask the zone for help and couldn't get it because of faction. Then some evil race aligned person came and killed them for me and let me get my armor back... Good times.
 
the original eq is f2p now. a buddy of mine and myself decided to briefly bounce back into it for nostalgia's sake before making an extended stay over the winter in eq2 which is also f2p currently. eq2 is a far superior game to the first as one would expect. highly recommend, but server pop is pretty low. still, most of the content is easily soloable, and the grind is kept to a minimum - especially compared to the first game. haven't played much since the weather warmed up.

played the original from launch until sometime in 2001 when i just got fed up and walked away. gave all my tradeable gear away to noobs or twinks before i sacked the account. i made more than a few people happy that day - the robe on my main was dropped by cazic thule in PoF on a 27 hour raid for example.

longest camp ever was a total of nearly 40 hrs on the ancient cyclops (for the jboots) over a span of 3 or 4 attempts. almost gave up after the 2nd attempt (which was a 14hr all-nighter) after the guy i gave the camp to sent me a tell the next time i logged in thanking me for the camp; as the cyclops spawned about 35 mins after i logged.

just bumped this after doing a search for a thread on the second game came back with nothing.

also: frenzied ghoul pwns all.
 
I have been playing off and on for 16 years now. my favorite game of all time. Looked at p99, but not sure about playing on an old school server like that. Soloing was impossible/painful for most classes, and not even counting hell levels, leveling was painful.
 
That's not a new term, it was around during EQ.

I played from 00 to 04, on Tallon Zek in an uber guild called pandemonium. When it went f2p a few years ago I started up on vox (new server), boxed 3 accounts, leveled a shaman to 95, and a war, sk, and bard to almost 90 in the best guild on vox before quitting again.

Played a bit on red and blue99 years ago, but once they made boxing a bannable offense I quit.. I don't understand how people can stomach the classic leveling and being completely useless without a group as nearly all the classes.
 
On TZ, there was a guy who literally made a comfortable living selling Lodi and zlandicar loot, storm feather kills and coldain ring mq's . From velious through early GoD he was pretty much the only person to kill Lodi and zland, he boxed it with several uber accounts and if anyone tried to pvp him you could be black listed by most of the server. I caught him slipping and got my storm feather page easily.
 
Haha, ohhh shot it's strider! I played on TZ since 99. Never got a high level, just enjoyed pvping. Loved the game.

I played on p99 with Tallon zek times for a long time, ran the server. Met "Shaod" and "Cornhusker" in real life multiple times. It's a game that changed my social life for sure. Best MMO to ever exist. I can talk about it for hours.

Amazing game.
 
Probably my favorite game of all time.

I started in 1999 and played it through Legacy of Ykesha before losing interest.

The upgraded models, the auction house and the world getting too big really killed the game for. It lost the EverQuest aesthetic and I hated seeing empty zones. What made EQ so great was the community and having to interact with people in trades. The auction house killed that.

I switched over to World of Warcraft and had a lot of fun with it but it eventually ran into the same problem as EQ.

As far as Project 1999, I was really excited because vanilla EQ was my favorite experience ever. Sadly, I just couldn't get into it. I think a big reason why EQ was such a good memory is that it was a different time in life and it felt incredibly fresh. Going back and playing it now, it feels sad. You see its flaws and it doesn't feel like you should be there anymore.

I compare it to visiting the place you grew up. There are remnants and of what it used to be but the places and people have changed and you are a different person. You can't go back to that.
 
interesting to see replies after the bump.

as i mentioned, the second game is also f2p. you just need an email account to register. two character slots per account, but there doesn't appear to be an email limit attached to ip or anything like that.

when im doing the mmorpg thing, that's where i am.

anyone interested in giving it a try and/or looking to group just send me a pm. like i mentioned, im not on all that often in the nice weather, but i'd be down to hit a dungeon or whatever from time to time.

i've got a couple of high level mains and a slew of alts on the permafrost sever spread across a wide range of levels and classes. though level range isn't as critical in groups as it was in the original b/c the second game features the ability to mentor down to a level of a group member's character if need be.

also the game includes integrated voice chat so if you have a mic and headphones you don't have to spam-type unless you really want to be old-school.
 
Who were you on TZ/what guild? If you played since 99 I will probably recognize it, and especially if you know about TZT, lol. I played a DE SK named Muraj. a few of my rl friends played before me (Bigjoesmasher, Twylyte) but they were a good bit behind me gear wise since i played more, lol. Ive met a handful of people from TZ, the skoaldiak crew (elphor, bruski, urzos, cyniper, rowden, etc.), Fais, Bloodspike, Blackbird, and a few other misc people from Indignation.
 
Had so much fun.. Was in a dragon raiding guild.. I dont remember many of the names.. But like trakanon and the likes.. It was so long ago.. I played from start til the expansions after the planes and gateways, we couldnt hang in the planes... Worst memories involve weeks in karnors castle just killing for exp.. And best memories involves plane of mischief, running LDON, dying my ogre gear to look like different kinds of super heroes, low level PVP, finding rarespawns, dying from wisps on a 1 hour corpse run because i lost my magic gloves etc : - )

Most fun ive had in an MMORPG, but it was also my first and playing it again isnt the same.

A day after school would involve heading to the computer club, figuring out where the people at the club where in EQ, running to them for an hour or two.. Dying randomly and corpserunning the same way, AND still not giving up on the game. Nothing today comes even close to spending hours running, dying and more hours running and still enjoying it.
 
Sunk more hours into EQ than any other game I ever owned.

Played from launch until Depths of Darkhollow almost nonstop, ALOT.... I would goto work (high paced construction job) on about 2-3 hours of sleep and thought nothing of soloing all day on my Necro or Druid...
 
I know that feeling, i remember calling in sick to work because while xping in a group one of our progression mobs spawned that we needed for Elemental planes access, stayed there all night guarding the spawn until enough people logged in to kill it.
 
