Any of you old fux have experience with magnifying glasses/products for detailed work?

I am in the process of doing some customization work on some of my harmonicas and my vision just isn't good enough.I'm turning 45 tomorrow.Around 10 years ago I went to an eye doctor because I was having issues when reading sheet music for long times, and they gave me a prescription but my eyes really haven't been bad enough for me to bother with the glasses, I just squint or close my right eye.Now as I am customizing these harps, and tuning reeds and in a position where I need to see if there is air getting thru small spaces and putting really tiny screw together, I need something to magnify.Situation is similar I would think to anyone doing detail work for art or watch repair, etc.These are the items I found in a quick search.Tips and advise welcome.Screenshots of actual products on Amazon or eBay would be ideal.Man... I feel fucking OLD having to ask this question.