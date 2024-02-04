Any of you old fux have experience with magnifying glasses/products for detailed work?

jeff7b9
I am in the process of doing some customization work on some of my harmonicas and my vision just isn't good enough.
I'm turning 45 tomorrow.
Around 10 years ago I went to an eye doctor because I was having issues when reading sheet music for long times, and they gave me a prescription but my eyes really haven't been bad enough for me to bother with the glasses, I just squint or close my right eye.
Now as I am customizing these harps, and tuning reeds and in a position where I need to see if there is air getting thru small spaces and putting really tiny screw together, I need something to magnify.
Situation is similar I would think to anyone doing detail work for art or watch repair, etc.
These are the items I found in a quick search.
Tips and advise welcome.
Screenshots of actual products on Amazon or eBay would be ideal.
Man... I feel fucking OLD having to ask this question.
