Any of you guys use instant cameras?

Jack Reacheround said: Every camera is an instant camera now.



Why in the fuck would anyone use Polaroids now? You can barely see what you take a picture of. Click to expand...

idk pops, maybe you need to get your glasses out. i can see what im shooting, and the print itself, just fine.having photo albums for your friends and family to look through is fun, and taking those pictures are a moment in themselves that everybody enjoys then gathers round to see how it turned out. sometimes you take multiples of a situation and everybody picks which one theyd like to keep. typically winds up on the fridge or pinned to their bedroom wall. and like i said, they go through the albums im accumulating and love looking back on those times.idk. it has something to it that scrolling your phone just doesn't.i also take instant photos to send to people in the mall.