Any of you guys use instant cameras?

Or poloroids as many like to call them as a catch all

I was watching some reviews and it seems like Instax makes the best ones.

I've seen a couple people using them over the past few months and I like the idea of having physical pictures to add to my box of old film photos as well as digital. Feels like Id go out of my way to look at them more.


 
Nope. I am not a teenage girl.
 
i have two polaroids, one takes sx-70 film, the other 600, and ise an instax mini 12 or whatever the fuck.

honestly, sx-70 is a bitch to shoot with, there's memes for what a piss off that is lol. my 600 shots come out better, but i'm still learning of course. the issue here is, for me anyways, the cost. $55 for 8 shots. and the sx-70 is often out of stock. i take these cameras out sparingly.

the instax mini tho? shots come out bright, clear, and $13 for 10 shots. i have albums full of pictures ive been taking for yearsss on these things. id recommend the instax tbh. of course they have plenty to choose from so, do your reading up i guess on the different models.
 
Every camera is an instant camera now.

Why in the fuck would anyone use Polaroids now? You can barely see what you take a picture of.
 
idk pops, maybe you need to get your glasses out. i can see what im shooting, and the print itself, just fine.

having photo albums for your friends and family to look through is fun, and taking those pictures are a moment in themselves that everybody enjoys then gathers round to see how it turned out. sometimes you take multiples of a situation and everybody picks which one theyd like to keep. typically winds up on the fridge or pinned to their bedroom wall. and like i said, they go through the albums im accumulating and love looking back on those times.

idk. it has something to it that scrolling your phone just doesn't.

i also take instant photos to send to people in the mall.
 
Collects vinyl. Interested in old cameras.

What's next? Bush and armpit hair?
 
Why settle for VHS when you can watch movies on vinyl?

maxresdefault.jpg
 
