Any of you guys use instant cameras?

TeTe
Friends don't let friends get haircuts
Staff member
Senior Moderator
- Joined
- Apr 3, 2008
- Messages
- 69,478
- Reaction score
- 50,324
Or poloroids as many like to call them as a catch all
I was watching some reviews and it seems like Instax makes the best ones.
I've seen a couple people using them over the past few months and I like the idea of having physical pictures to add to my box of old film photos as well as digital. Feels like Id go out of my way to look at them more.
I was watching some reviews and it seems like Instax makes the best ones.
I've seen a couple people using them over the past few months and I like the idea of having physical pictures to add to my box of old film photos as well as digital. Feels like Id go out of my way to look at them more.
Last edited: