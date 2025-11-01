I've got about five hours in and am liking it quite a bit. I feel like the developer successfully walked a tight rope as far as balance is concerned. It's fun playing an extraction shooter that is such a free for all but most people in solo are more than happy to team up. I like how difficult the Arc are, everyone sneaking around really adds to the tension of each run. I'm still playing like a complete bitch, taking free loadouts and returning to Speranza at the first opportunity that arises.



The inventory systems could be cleaned up a bit. I don't even know quite what I mean exactly by that, but it feels like I have a lot of stuff just hanging out in my stash. This might get better as I play more and get further down the road as far as stash expansion and materials are concerned.



Who's playing this game, what are your impressions so far?