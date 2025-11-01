Multiplat Any of you guys playing Arc Raiders?

Mongoosemk12

Mongoosemk12

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
Jul 21, 2010
Messages
1,480
Reaction score
1,447
I've got about five hours in and am liking it quite a bit. I feel like the developer successfully walked a tight rope as far as balance is concerned. It's fun playing an extraction shooter that is such a free for all but most people in solo are more than happy to team up. I like how difficult the Arc are, everyone sneaking around really adds to the tension of each run. I'm still playing like a complete bitch, taking free loadouts and returning to Speranza at the first opportunity that arises.

The inventory systems could be cleaned up a bit. I don't even know quite what I mean exactly by that, but it feels like I have a lot of stuff just hanging out in my stash. This might get better as I play more and get further down the road as far as stash expansion and materials are concerned.

Who's playing this game, what are your impressions so far?
 
Mongoosemk12 said:
I've got about five hours in and am liking it quite a bit. I feel like the developer successfully walked a tight rope as far as balance is concerned. It's fun playing an extraction shooter that is such a free for all but most people in solo are more than happy to team up. I like how difficult the Arc are, everyone sneaking around really adds to the tension of each run. I'm still playing like a complete bitch, taking free loadouts and returning to Speranza at the first opportunity that arises.

The inventory systems could be cleaned up a bit. I don't even know quite what I mean exactly by that, but it feels like I have a lot of stuff just hanging out in my stash. This might get better as I play more and get further down the road as far as stash expansion and materials are concerned.

Who's playing this game, what are your impressions so far?
Click to expand...
I’m very close to saying F it and buying. Been watching guys play to feel it out and love what I’m seeing. The 3P combat looks like Division 2, which I had 1200h+ in and love to this day.

What platform you playing on?
 
Are the PvE enemies (the drones, robots) called ARCs?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,276,212
Messages
58,028,758
Members
175,912
Latest member
Borhata

Share this page

Back
Top