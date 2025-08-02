  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Any of you guys get filthy with ladies of the night?

Home_Slice

Home_Slice

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Jul 4, 2022
Messages
507
Reaction score
340
I was staying at a friends house the last few days. He's based in a nice housing estate in a fairly upscale area.

He told me there was a brothel two doors down, but no one complains cause apparently they run a good business, no idiots or drunks or anything.

I was coming back from the shop with milk earlier, and saw a dude coming out. There was another dude sat outside, looked like he was waiting to go inside.

I don't even know if the hooker was or is good looking, but I gotta say, I did NOT expect the clientele to look like this.

I shit you not, the were both fuckin' poster boys. Legit good looking dudes, the type you'd expect women to be chasing.

Maybe it's a high end hooker in there? Or it could be a some skank for all I know?

I always though hooker clients were either old, butt ugly, social recluses or a combination of those?
 
The other thing that occurred to me.......... is that not absolutely fuckin' gross?

Literally one dude was about to put his mouth where some other fool was slapping his rod, or just skeeted on.

lol

But that's typical for hookers, I mean, how else do you expect it to work?

They basically "do" guys one after the next after the next, etc.
 
Just remember that this guy was right before you.

rofl

qldpyq4ms08z.jpg


That's where you're at in life homie. Right at the fucking bottom.
 
No, my standards are so bottom of the barrel, filthy, disgusting, dirtbag gutter slut scrapingly low that I can usually get it for free if I apply myself
 
