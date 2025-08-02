Any of you guys get filthy with ladies of the night?

Home_Slice
I was staying at a friends house the last few days. He's based in a nice housing estate in a fairly upscale area.
He told me there was a brothel two doors down, but no one complains cause apparently they run a good business, no idiots or drunks or anything.
I was coming back from the shop with milk earlier, and saw a dude coming out. There was another dude sat outside, looked like he was waiting to go inside.
I don't even know if the hooker was or is good looking, but I gotta say, I did NOT expect the clientele to look like this.
I shit you not, the were both fuckin' poster boys. Legit good looking dudes, the type you'd expect women to be chasing.
Maybe it's a high end hooker in there? Or it could be a some skank for all I know?
I always though hooker clients were either old, butt ugly, social recluses or a combination of those?
