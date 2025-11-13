Any news on Aspinall's eye?

Herb Dean said the new- new rule is that all title fights will be fought with the arena lights off. Prevents any excuse like 'i cant see a damn thing because I got poked in the eye."

Lights off means no one sees! Stoppages are purely at the ref's discretion...judges scorecards gonna be really wild too.
 
Why would he provide updates? The last time he did that, tons of people accused him of faking and called him a quitter.

He's probably like, "fuck all of you. You'll know my status when I either sign up for the rematch or retire. And you'll get fookin' nuttin' til then."
 
cant-see-shit.gif
 
Fedorgasm said:
Didn't know Tom was that sensitive!
 
Cope123 said:
Seems he has gone radio silent since a few days after the fight. Did we ever get a confirmed diagnosis?
Yeah I got a confirmed diagnosis on here, apparently he's a weak cunt and should have kept fighting even though blind.
 
