  • The upgrade to XenForo 2.3.7 has now been completed. Please report any issues to our administrators.

Any news about Shevchenko vs Silva? Or Weili? Anyone know?

KO Shotz said:
There were rumors of Val fighting Weili at the end of the year. But I've been hearing recently that Val vs Silva is happening next. Anybody heard anything?
Click to expand...
Val is getting up there in age. Her last 5 fights, there’s been 10 months in between in average. Since she fought in May, I guess that puts her in schedule early 2026.


Seems like ufc is angling for Volk/Murhpy for 323 in December. Co Main could be Pantoja(Mr December) vs Van. Either that or Harrison Nunes.
 
nope, just normal ufc matchmaking, 1 fight every year or 2.
 
Two of my most anticipated upcoming fights are Weilli and Kayla, but Weili just isn't getting a date set for her next opponent. I'd also love to see Val fight.
 
RockyLockridge said:
I believe they will fight at MSG, if they dont fight eachother, valentina will fight silva.

hard to imagine Zhang fighting twice in a year
Click to expand...
That's what I was hearing is that they were gearing up for Val vs Weili. But then all of a sudden talks were in motion of Val vs Natalia Silva happening instead & it happening very soon. & then nothing was being talked about for Weili?
 
Mmmmmmma1234 said:
I'd settle for either in dec/Jan.
I love the superfight but also Silva and Virna are great contenders.
Click to expand...
Agreed, but it is very strange that it looked like to be a done deal that Val vs Weili was happening. Then outta nowhere talks of Val vs Silva began instead & yet have heard anything about another fight for Weili?
 
MacGregor said:
Val needs to fight Dakota asap.
Click to expand...
Will likely never happen, Dakota is locked down by PFL, Valentina will be retired by the time Dakota has fought out her contract and fought her way to the UFC title and that's if she doesn't resign with the PFL.
 
KO Shotz said:
That's what I was hearing is that they were gearing up for Val vs Weili. But then all of a sudden talks were in motion of Val vs Natalia Silva happening instead & it happening very soon. & then nothing was being talked about for Weili?
Click to expand...
Yup weili never fights. Could be one of the wmma goats but too inactive
 
Lycandroid said:
Will likely never happen, Dakota is locked down by PFL, Valentina will be retired by the time Dakota has fought out her contract and fought her way to the UFC title and that's if she doesn't resign with the PFL.
Click to expand...
To be fair, there's at least a 50/50 shot that the PFL folds long before Dakota's contact is up.
 
This WMMA thing is still happening ? LOL

This is like GITMO level torture ! Make it stop!!!’
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Geniusss
Zhang Weili is the only one left for Shevchenko
Replies
8
Views
413
AMAZINGUFC
AMAZINGUFC

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,271,437
Messages
57,716,581
Members
175,819
Latest member
teeping

Share this page

Back
Top