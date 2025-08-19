Any news about Shevchenko vs Silva? Or Weili? Anyone know?

GFC?!They're gonna wait until both Val and Weili are 40+ before they fight each other
Val is getting up there in age. Her last 5 fights, there’s been 10 months in between in average. Since she fought in May, I guess that puts her in schedule early 2026.There were rumors of Val fighting Weili at the end of the year. But I've been hearing recently that Val vs Silva is happening next. Anybody heard anything?
This month in Shanghai… pretty safe to say Weili won’t be fighting on that card.Is UFC having a card in China any time soon?
I believe they will fight at MSG, if they dont fight eachother, valentina will fight silva.
That's what I was hearing is that they were gearing up for Val vs Weili. But then all of a sudden talks were in motion of Val vs Silva happening instead & it happening very soon. & then nothing was being talked about for Weili?
hard to imagine Zhang fighting twice in a year
Agreed, but it is very strange that it looked like to be a done deal that Val vs Weili was happening. Then outta nowhere talks of Val vs Silva began instead & yet have heard anything about another fight for Weili?
I love the superfight but also Silva and Virna are great contenders.
Will likely never happen, Dakota is locked down by PFL, Valentina will be retired by the time Dakota has fought out her contract and fought her way to the UFC title and that's if she doesn't resign with the PFL.Val needs to fight Dakota asap.
Yup weili never fights. Could be one of the wmma goats but too inactive
To be fair, there's at least a 50/50 shot that the PFL folds long before Dakota's contact is up.