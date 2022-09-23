Social Any MySpace vets here?

eddymotto said:
Did any of you use MySpace back in the day?

Still use it now?

I am curious because I never used it myself and I am wondering what your experiences were like.

Where did it go wrong (if it did go wrong)? What were the awesome things about it?
Click to expand...
Those were the simpler times. The age of innocence.

The lack of consistent page and people overloading their pages with gifs and music would often mess up my old windows 2000 computer, but there was individuality and creativity.

f6d.jpg
 
It was OK. I was probably a couple years too young to get the most out of it, but embedding music on my page and carefully selecting my top 8 was good times.

The big difference between MySpace and Facebook was that on MySpace your profile was highly customizable by messing around with basic HTML coding. It was perfect for bored middle schoolers who wanted to express themselves with cool colors and their favorite songs.
 
Use to love MySpace and making my own page. Sadly I can't figure out for the life of me what my email/password was or maybe it was deleted at some point due to inactivity. I only want to login so I can see some of my old pics on there.
 
boingyman said:
Use to love MySpace and making my own page. Sadly I can't figure out for the life of me what my email/password was or maybe it was deleted at some point due to inactivity. I only want to login so I can see some of my old pics on there.
Click to expand...
I hadn't even considered that. I'd like to take a stroll down memory lane by looking at my old pictures and reading 13 year-old me's messages. I know that shit would be embarrassing.
 
Last edited:
It was fun. You'd subliminally message chicks you were into with your profile song choices. There was profile and picture view counters which would go up when someone clicked on your page and pics and you could then see which of your friends were online (and thus make a guess which one just looked at your account).
 
boingyman said:
Use to love MySpace and making my own page. Sadly I can't figure out for the life of me what my email/password was or maybe it was deleted at some point due to inactivity. I only want to login so I can see some of my old pics on there.
Click to expand...

this is a question for everybody else on this thread as well - what caused you to stop using MySpace?

Were there specific issues? or did you just drift away as FB gained popularity?
 
I was curious about it but when I visited a few pages and they were full of shitty music and inconsistent interface I quickly lost interest.

I think part of why facebook succeeded was none of these custom bs that ultimately worsen user experience, all the pages have uniform layout and no music.
 
thanks for the responses so far

one of the reasons I made the thread is I feel like MySpace vets have a nostalgia for that site that I never hear about Facebook. that is subjective on my part and could be false but I get the impression that a lot of people really loved MySpace and then it just seemed to disappear as a mainstream platform
 
eddymotto said:
this is a question for everybody else on this thread as well - what caused you to stop using MySpace?

Were there specific issues? or did you just drift away as FB gained popularity?
Click to expand...
Yeah that sounds right. Pretty sure I just started using Facebook more.

I didn’t even know MySpace was still around.
 
eddymotto said:
thanks for the responses so far

one of the reasons I made the thread is I feel like MySpace vets have a nostalgia for that site that I never hear about Facebook. that is subjective on my part and could be false but I get the impression that a lot of people really loved MySpace and then it just seemed to disappear as a mainstream platform
Click to expand...
I think the nostalgia has a few contributing factors.
1. Those people were probably teenagers at the time. Most people look back fondly at whatever they were doing in their formative years.
2. Socializing on MySpace felt a lot different than Facebook. It's hard for me to put into words, but it felt more connected and like there was more personality. Comparatively Facebook feels very sterile. Back in those days I really only ever used Facebook for creeping girls' pictures and PMing people which usually quickly shifted over to texting or calling the person instead.
3. It's basically dead and gone now. Many people still have Facebook. Nobody gets nostalgic over something they still use.

eddymotto said:
this is a question for everybody else on this thread as well - what caused you to stop using MySpace?

Were there specific issues? or did you just drift away as FB gained popularity?
Click to expand...
I think it was a lot of things, but mostly just growing up. I was older and not interested in decorating my profile or ranking my top 8 friends anymore. I preferred live chatting on AIM or MSN messenger or just talking on the phone. When I moved in 2007 the new people I met were all on Facebook. The uniformity and simpler functionality was superior to MySpace for people who didn't want to decorate. The next year Facebook added a built-in live chat function and that was all she wrote as far as I was concerned.
 
Canned Tuna said:
I think the nostalgia has a few contributing factors.
1. Those people were probably teenagers at the time. Most people look back fondly at whatever they were doing in their formative years.
2. Socializing on MySpace felt a lot different than Facebook. It's hard for me to put into words, but it felt more connected and like there was more personality. Comparatively Facebook feels very sterile. Back in those days I really only ever used Facebook for creeping girls' pictures and PMing people which usually quickly shifted over to texting or calling the person instead.
3. It's basically dead and gone now. Many people still have Facebook. Nobody gets nostalgic over something they still use.


I think it was a lot of things, but mostly just growing up. I was older and not interested in decorating my profile or ranking my top 8 friends anymore. I preferred live chatting on AIM or MSN messenger or just talking on the phone. When I moved in 2007 the new people I met were all on Facebook. The uniformity and simpler functionality was superior to MySpace for people who didn't want to decorate. The next year Facebook added a built-in live chat function and that was all she wrote as far as I was concerned.
Click to expand...

thanks for the great response
 
boingyman said:
Use to love MySpace and making my own page. Sadly I can't figure out for the life of me what my email/password was or maybe it was deleted at some point due to inactivity. I only want to login so I can see some of my old pics on there.
Click to expand...
same this happened to me. cant remember my login details.

TeTe said:
I think people still use it for music. A lot of musicians use it to promote their stuff too. But it's not a social media site for the most part anymore.

I guess it still gets seven million hits a month.


https://myspace.com/discover/featured
Click to expand...
yep, heaps of musicians use it. funny that myspace seems to be preferred for that rather then facebook.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,236,939
Messages
55,456,137
Members
174,787
Latest member
Freddie556

Share this page

Back
Top