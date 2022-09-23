I think the nostalgia has a few contributing factors.

1. Those people were probably teenagers at the time. Most people look back fondly at whatever they were doing in their formative years.

2. Socializing on MySpace felt a lot different than Facebook. It's hard for me to put into words, but it felt more connected and like there was more personality. Comparatively Facebook feels very sterile. Back in those days I really only ever used Facebook for creeping girls' pictures and PMing people which usually quickly shifted over to texting or calling the person instead.

3. It's basically dead and gone now. Many people still have Facebook. Nobody gets nostalgic over something they still use.





I think it was a lot of things, but mostly just growing up. I was older and not interested in decorating my profile or ranking my top 8 friends anymore. I preferred live chatting on AIM or MSN messenger or just talking on the phone. When I moved in 2007 the new people I met were all on Facebook. The uniformity and simpler functionality was superior to MySpace for people who didn't want to decorate. The next year Facebook added a built-in live chat function and that was all she wrote as far as I was concerned.