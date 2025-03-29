Any MMA gyms that specialize in Boxing and Judo with UFC fighters?

Is there an MMA gym that specializes in hybridizing boxing and judo together in sequence and having fighters in the UFC?

I always felt that the two styles would mesh well together. Both emphasize on really solid footwork and boxing skills can work as a form of Kuzushi in a sense of catching them with fast punches and have them shoot low and you can go for a counter throw.

Just to clarify, I am talking about old school judo or judo/sambo hybrid not the modern sporty version.
 
Edmund did ok training Ronda
He was a kickboxing coach who was able to sign pro boxers because the Armenian pro boxers were not used to living in America and had to rely on an Armenian trainer who could speak English well and was situated in an Armenian neighborhood. Lot of them did not speak English well so it would be hard for them to venture outside the American Armenian community.

So they settled for a kickboxing coach who claimed to be a boxing coach as well.


Dude was a good kickboxer and that is respectable but his boxing knowledge matches that of a kickboxer which is going from mid range to close range to throw decent combos. But you never see kickboxers really angle off, use lead hand to set up power shots or use footwork in various ranges or level change with punches.

 
B8WS_88CEAAhUnc.jpg

Dana had the game locked down back in the day <Wink2>
 
Hayastan MMA Academy led by Gokor Chivichyan in North Hollywood. Karo and Manny Gamburyan went through there, he's still training people out there. That's the closest to your pure "old school judo" + boxing approach. Best bet on the West Coast.

Zealous Nation MMA in New Jersey, led by Oleg Savitsky who is a Sambo leg lock specialist. Focuses on Sambo, Judo, and striking mixed in is your best bet on the East Coast.
 
Hayastan MMA Academy led by Gokor Chivichyan in North Hollywood. Karo and Manny Gamburyan went through there, he's still training people out there. That's the closest to your pure "old school judo" + boxing approach. Best bet on the West Coast.

My friend @Nathan LaMontagne probably has some good insights here.
 
