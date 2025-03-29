Any MMA gyms that specialize in Boxing and Judo with UFC fighters?

Ogata
Is there an MMA gym that specializes in hybridizing boxing and judo together in sequence and having fighters in the UFC?
I always felt that the two styles would mesh well together. Both emphasize on really solid footwork and boxing skills can work as a form of Kuzushi in a sense of catching them with fast punches and have them shoot low and you can go for a counter throw.
Just to clarify, I am talking about old school judo or judo/sambo hybrid not the modern sporty version.
