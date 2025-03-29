Any MMA gyms that specialize in Boxing and Judo with UFC fighters?

He was a kickboxing coach who was able to sign pro boxers because the Armenian pro boxers were not used to living in America and had to rely on an Armenian trainer who could speak English well and was situated in an Armenian neighborhood. Lot of them did not speak English well so it would be hard for them to venture outside the American Armenian community.So they settled for a kickboxing coach who claimed to be a boxing coach as well.Dude was a good kickboxer and that is respectable but his boxing knowledge matches that of a kickboxer which is going from mid range to close range to throw decent combos. But you never see kickboxers really angle off, use lead hand to set up power shots or use footwork in various ranges or level change with punches.