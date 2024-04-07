Any long time fans feel like the UFC has lost its magic?

XociDe

XociDe

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Sep 14, 2008
Messages
2,094
Reaction score
2,034
The UFC has had multiple different eras and being nostalgic about the "old days" is normal, but there was always a certain magic throughout all of those years. Even when it went fully mainstream with Conor and millions of new fans came flooding in, it still kept that feeling. I just don't feel it anymore.

The UFC is obviously not dying, and that's not what I'm saying. I can't put my finger on what it is.

Anyone else feel the same?
 
XociDe said:
The UFC has had multiple different eras and being nostalgic about the "old days" is normal, but there was always a certain magic throughout all of those years. Even when it went fully mainstream with Conor and millions of new fans came flooding in, it still kept that feeling. I just don't feel it anymore.

The UFC is obviously not dying, and that's not what I'm saying. I can't put my finger on what it is.

Anyone else feel the same?
Click to expand...
Nah, you've changed. Whatever got you into the UFC mentally has changed for you as you've aged.
 
J'Ghasta said:
Im aging out of it but its objectively getting worse as a product at the same time.
Click to expand...

For sure. It's been oversaturated fro a while and I don't know if a lot of these fighters just aren't good or I have have so little interest in watching them.
 
XociDe said:
The UFC has had multiple different eras and being nostalgic about the "old days" is normal, but there was always a certain magic throughout all of those years. Even when it went fully mainstream with Conor and millions of new fans came flooding in, it still kept that feeling. I just don't feel it anymore.

The UFC is obviously not dying, and that's not what I'm saying. I can't put my finger on what it is.

Anyone else feel the same?
Click to expand...

It has changed so much.

Incrementally, so we did not notice as much as we might have.

I realise it most when I watch old fights. Indeed, it seemed a lot more special back then.
 
XociDe said:
The UFC has had multiple different eras and being nostalgic about the "old days" is normal, but there was always a certain magic throughout all of those years. Even when it went fully mainstream with Conor and millions of new fans came flooding in, it still kept that feeling. I just don't feel it anymore.

The UFC is obviously not dying, and that's not what I'm saying. I can't put my finger on what it is.

Anyone else feel the same?
Click to expand...

Yes, there are no actual stars right now ... with Topuria, Makhachev, and Pantoja possible exceptions.

Maybe also Aspinall, but I'm not sold on his chin yet.

Obviously, I'm a fan of Pereira, but he is getting up there in age. If Pereira flatlines Hill, then Ankalaev, I change my mind.
 
Yup. There are fighters I like to watch, sure, but I just haven’t found any that I really become a fan of the way I was with Fedor, Silva, GSP, Nick Diaz, and so on. I also hate the lack of meritocracy, I hate how social-media driven shit is, and the insane price of PPVs. I still follow the sport, but I’m nowhere near as much a hardcore fan as I used to be.
 
When you're contractually obligated to pump out content on a (usually) weekly basis per your ESPN contract, but keep it as economical as possible to produce per expectations from your corporate overlords at Endeavor, it's inevitable that a certain sweatshop factory stink starts to permeate...
 
BFoe said:
Yup. There are fighters I like to watch, sure, but I just haven’t found any that I really become a fan of the way I was with Fedor, Silva, GSP, Nick Diaz, and so on. I also hate the lack of meritocracy, I hate how social-media driven shit is, and the insane price of PPVs. I still follow the sport, but I’m nowhere near as much a hardcore fan as I used to be.
Click to expand...

I've just realized that this is what it is, at least partly. I'm not a real fan of a single fighter anymore, LOL. If I watch the fights now it's because I want to watch a fight, not because I'm invested in a specific fighter. Back in the day, every fan had fighters they loved, then fighters they really liked, then fighters they just hoped would win, then everyone else. Now it's just everyone else. I don't really care who wins 95% of fights.

Damn.
 
I can't imagine watching the same shit for 20 years. But even now i'm not watching it that much, looking at sherdog and mma pages on instagram is better lol
But one of the biggest reason of that is main card starts at 6:00AM in my country
 
Last edited:
Post-Mcgregor era is soulless cashgrab matchmaking that only looks to cash in on whatever is th flavour of the month. Nothing feels truly special.

not as much about best vs best, we look for most interesting vs most interesting these days. Makes things feel a bit less important than they used to.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,235,495
Messages
55,362,120
Members
174,751
Latest member
kimblejeremy6

Share this page

Back
Top