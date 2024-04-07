Any long time fans feel like the UFC has lost its magic?

The UFC has had multiple different eras and being nostalgic about the "old days" is normal, but there was always a certain magic throughout all of those years. Even when it went fully mainstream with Conor and millions of new fans came flooding in, it still kept that feeling. I just don't feel it anymore.



The UFC is obviously not dying, and that's not what I'm saying. I can't put my finger on what it is.



Anyone else feel the same?