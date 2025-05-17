Any heavy hitters identify this UFC merchandise? (Arianny Celeste affiliated)

Home_Slice

Home_Slice

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Jul 4, 2022
Messages
415
Reaction score
287
Merchandise of sorts.

Arianny Celeste used to have her own website, which had a backing tracking playing on it.

It was called "Power Trippin'" and it went, "......you're wanting me, and I'm wanting you, but I just keep on winning boy you know I'm power tripping you........".

This must have been almost 20 years ago, maybe 18.

I was always curious about the mentality that allowed her to have the success she did for so long, and this seemed to be her outlook.

She's obviously UFC affiliated so I figure this is the place I would most likely get an actual answer?

Song called "Power Tripping" by or endorsed by Arianny Celeste. Does anyone know where I can find it?

Or is anyone subbed to her OnlyFans and could you do a fellow 'dog-bro a favour and DM her asking where that song is to be found?
 
HhONX8q.gif
 
Home_Slice said:
Merchandise of sorts.

Arianny Celeste used to have her own website, which had a backing tracking playing on it.

It was called "Power Trippin'" and it went, "......you're wanting me, and I'm wanting you, but I just keep on winning boy you know I'm power tripping you........".

This must have been almost 20 years ago, maybe 18.

I was always curious about the mentality that allowed her to have the success she did for so long, and this seemed to be her outlook.

She's obviously UFC affiliated so I figure this is the place I would most likely get an actual answer?

Song called "Power Tripping" by or endorsed by Arianny Celeste. Does anyone know where I can find it?

Or is anyone subbed to her OnlyFans and could you do a fellow 'dog-bro a favour and DM her asking where that song is to be found?
Click to expand...
I think it was the 'B' side to this hit single..........

 

Attachments

  • 1747520207454.png
    1747520207454.png
    363 KB · Views: 0
Whatever happened to that chick? She was the main ring girl until WME took over. Do they have their own escorts? Didn't need more? Substance issues? Not saying she deserved a send-off, but I'm a little surprised they just seemed to just wash their hands of her after marketing her so heavily for over a decade.
 
Enough with this ring girl bs.
The ufc took it way too far by telling us their names… when the fuck has any boxing commentator said a ring girl name.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,264,915
Messages
57,311,049
Members
175,634
Latest member
DiceColdDiva

Share this page

Back
Top