Any heavy hitters identify this UFC merchandise? (Arianny Celeste affiliated)

Merchandise of sorts.



Arianny Celeste used to have her own website, which had a backing tracking playing on it.



It was called "Power Trippin'" and it went, "......you're wanting me, and I'm wanting you, but I just keep on winning boy you know I'm power tripping you........".



This must have been almost 20 years ago, maybe 18.



I was always curious about the mentality that allowed her to have the success she did for so long, and this seemed to be her outlook.



She's obviously UFC affiliated so I figure this is the place I would most likely get an actual answer?



Song called "Power Tripping" by or endorsed by Arianny Celeste. Does anyone know where I can find it?



Or is anyone subbed to her OnlyFans and could you do a fellow 'dog-bro a favour and DM her asking where that song is to be found?