Any good Sher-Sewers here?

I need to sew my work pants. I have the thread in the needle and know I need to put the needle through my work pants fabric again and again.

The problem I'm having is I want to make a big knot in the tail end of my thread but every time I try to make the knot bigger I just make another small knot. Is a bigger knot necessary or are 4 small knots okay?PXL_20250504_174225571.jpg
 
