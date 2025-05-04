Any good Sher-Sewers here?

666
I need to sew my work pants. I have the thread in the needle and know I need to put the needle through my work pants fabric again and again.
The problem I'm having is I want to make a big knot in the tail end of my thread but every time I try to make the knot bigger I just make another small knot. Is a bigger knot necessary or are 4 small knots okay?
