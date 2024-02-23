Any good fighters left other than Khabib?

Colemanstove
Volk-was looking good but know he has suffered back to back knockout losses. Never had much of a chin and his resume looks weak in hindsight.
Jones-is obviously avoiding Aspinal and lost his last lhw fight..
Islam- hasn't beaten anyone other than a overrated Charles
Izzy- lost 3/4 fights and is a one dimensional striker.
Khazmat- gasses after one round
Henry- got old and was overrated. Totally exposed.
Shavkat- he looked pretty mediocre vs Wonderboy but there is still hope here. I think he is high level.
Omalley-lost vs Yan and got lucky vs Aljo
I could go on and on... Does the UFC have any elite fighters left? Feels like everyone is being exposed lately..
