Social Any good books about aliens taking certain ideological groups into space from Earth?

Or offering them to live with sentient beings like them in other planets / space stations. Like social democrats, libertarians, socialists, pro capitalists, atheists, Islamists, subgroups of Islam etc...

That is an interesting exploration of the idea, not just aliens took away my opponents f yeah wankery.
 
