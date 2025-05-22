Any good audio apps to learn Spanish while commuting in my car?

Title says it. But I spend like 90 minutes a day in my car usually listening to sports talk.

Trying to find a better use of that time. Any good apps for learning Spanish while in the car ? I would love to be able to understand it and speak it a little. I know a little bit of Spanish and it’s spoken a lot in my area.
 
Looking to talk to someone to practice... Spanish ?
 
Pimsleur has been around forever and is very popular.

They say a sentence or something then you repeat it and you learn it that way so that would be good in a car where you can look and sound like a fool.
 
have to tried looking on app Store?
Ya. That’s where I was looking but you never know which ones are actually decent. Was asking if anyone had experience
 
Pimsleur has been around forever and is very popular.

They say a sentence or something then you repeat it and you learn it that way so that would be good in a car where you can look and sound like a fool.
That’s the one I was looking at actually.
 
date a mexican girl bro, worked for me!
Did that. The family just talked shit about me in Spanish right in front of me. lol. I learned Spanish watching narcos and that JJ show on Netflix about Pablo’s enforcer I think. Or maybe it was Chapos enforcer
 
Cant think of the name but Ive been meaning to do this with another language

I hear its the best in terms of retention but you cant really multi-task

Its netflix type shows from these countries and it inserts subtitles. Watching these videos is the best way to learn apparently.
 
That's the one I was looking at actually.
You're gonna want to practice pronunciation at one point or another anyways so might as well do it.

Another well-renowned audio course is Michel Thomas language learning courses. I'm not familiar with the format of it but apparently it's different than others.
 
Did that. The family just talked shit about me in Spanish right in front of me. lol. I learned Spanish watching narcos and that JJ show on Netflix about Pablo's enforcer I think. Or maybe it was Chapos enforcer
Her family was/are still in mexico thankfully
 
If you've got 90 minutes in the car, use half for active audio lessons and half for listening to Spanish radio or podcasts. You'll get the natural rhythm of the language.
 
I speak 5 languages being a native spanish speaker. Spanish has many similarities to italian and portuguese. Words will be the same spelled different so spanish speakers pick up those languages easily and vice versa.

English is kind of the most retarded language for learning other languages as it is not similar to other languages and even makes it counter intuitive with pronunciation *awaits all the contrarians*.

The language apps are all a scam requiring subscription or personal info. Best bet is to buy like old dvds I also learned a lot on youtube.
 
