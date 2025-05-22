Any good audio apps to learn Spanish while commuting in my car?

TheNinja
Title says it. But I spend like 90 minutes a day in my car usually listening to sports talk.
Trying to find a better use of that time. Any good apps for learning Spanish while in the car ? I would love to be able to understand it and speak it a little. I know a little bit of Spanish and it’s spoken a lot in my area.
