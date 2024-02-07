Any Fighting promoters I am looking to fight

homelander661
As the title states, if there are any fight promoters and managers that are looking for dedicated upcoming fighters. I am your guy. I have a decent amateur boxing background and I am looking to turn pro in mma. I am 21 years of age and I reside in Brampton Ontario canada. Please contact me. I am willing to fight for any amount even if it’s 0$. I just want my name out there, want it to be recorded and published. I am looking to fight. Brampton Ontario Canada. Email me at [email protected] for serious inquiries.