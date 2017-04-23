Any EDM fans here?

How are The Chainsmokers EDM? Sorry to ask man but....
I do like some of Zedd's stuff and saw him a few years ago. I also like Bassnectar (GOAT x1000), Big Gigantic, Pretty Lights, Griz, Snails, Opiuo, Black Tiger Sex Machine, Classixx, An-Ten-Nae, Marty Party, Caspa, Paper Diamond, Boombox, Glitch Mob, Gramatik, Mimosa, Nit Grit, Pantyraid, etc.
If you want some fun dark bass listen to some of that stuff. Big Gigantic is a pretty upbeat high energy (with saxophone) group. Griz is similar to them and Pretty Lights. I've just started listening to stuff like Dance With the Dead.