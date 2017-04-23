Any EDM fans here?

My favorites are good DJs with vocalists.




 
Not really some is decent. What you posted I would kick you out of my car if you played any of that. I am mostly into Drum and Bass, Downtempo, synthwave, Neurofunk, trance and deep house currently.
 
How are The Chainsmokers EDM? Sorry to ask man but....

I do like some of Zedd's stuff and saw him a few years ago. I also like Bassnectar (GOAT x1000), Big Gigantic, Pretty Lights, Griz, Snails, Opiuo, Black Tiger Sex Machine, Classixx, An-Ten-Nae, Marty Party, Caspa, Paper Diamond, Boombox, Glitch Mob, Gramatik, Mimosa, Nit Grit, Pantyraid, etc.

If you want some fun dark bass listen to some of that stuff. Big Gigantic is a pretty upbeat high energy (with saxophone) group. Griz is similar to them and Pretty Lights. I've just started listening to stuff like Dance With the Dead.
 
Glitch Mob bless.. ^.^

 
Hell yeah. Started off listening to mostly big room but found some real good stuff over the years!
 
I like some, I try to keep an open mind now.

Wait, I'm a bit of a noob, is Techno and EDM the same?

In which case there's a handful of artists like DP, Caravan Palace, Infected Mushroom and Orbital that I like.
 
