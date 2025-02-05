Any blatant benefits of pull ups for a powerlifter and Olympic lifter?

I'm yoked as hell and my legs are straight out of Baki the anime. Pressing muscles will always get hit because they are independent of your back, legs, and glutes movements... Making them earn a spot in the week without any annoying overlap with a pre-exhausted muscle.



But I think my lats are lagging severely behind. I'm thinking of doing a pull up specialization program while the other stuff are put on maintenance for a time. I gotta do those pull ups man.



So what are the blatant benefits of pull ups for powerlifting and Olympic lifting performance?



Thanks.