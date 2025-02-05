  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Any blatant benefits of pull ups for a powerlifter and Olympic lifter?

Baby Hanma

Baby Hanma

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Jun 19, 2023
Messages
690
Reaction score
437
I'm yoked as hell and my legs are straight out of Baki the anime. Pressing muscles will always get hit because they are independent of your back, legs, and glutes movements... Making them earn a spot in the week without any annoying overlap with a pre-exhausted muscle.

But I think my lats are lagging severely behind. I'm thinking of doing a pull up specialization program while the other stuff are put on maintenance for a time. I gotta do those pull ups man.

So what are the blatant benefits of pull ups for powerlifting and Olympic lifting performance?

Thanks.
 
Come on man.

Maybe better lockout strength on the deadlift? Can pull ups make me do heavier snatches because maybe my lats will make me pull more weight up?

Come on please.
 
If you can't do 10, dead hang to chin over the bar, pull ups in a row, you're not even a man
 
Slothbroth said:
If you can't do 10, dead hang to chin over the bar, pull ups in a row, you're not even a man
Click to expand...

Fair enough.

So I guess Brian Shaw is too fat huh? lol

Yeah. It's worth specializing in for a few months. My leg, core, and posterior chain strength are already good. I should specialize in pull ups for now. Put the others in the backburner.
 
No, powerlifers and olympic lifters cannot benefit from a movement that helps them build strength and muscle...
 
If you can't do 10, dead hang to chin over the bar, pull ups in a row, you're not even a man
Baby Hanma said:
Fair enough.

So I guess Brian Shaw is too fat huh? lol

Yeah. It's worth specializing in for a few months. My leg, core, and posterior chain strength are already good. I should specialize in pull ups for now. Put the others in the backburner.
Click to expand...
Ok 5 pull ups. I'll bet this dude could do that many. He moves great for a 400lb man

 
Baby Hanma said:
Fair enough.

So I guess Brian Shaw is too fat huh? lol

Yeah. It's worth specializing in for a few months. My leg, core, and posterior chain strength are already good. I should specialize in pull ups for now. Put the others in the backburner.
Click to expand...
100% he is. He still managed 6 at his weight. The guy he did this challenge with completed zero pullups though.

 
maximus__ said:
100% he is. He still managed 6 at his weight. The guy he did this challenge with completed zero pullups though.

Click to expand...


I guess even my form standards for pull ups are high. Those knee kicks for momentum are a lot.

Strict pull ups are different. lol. And Shaw's chin barely reaches the proper height. Barely.

I do wonder if he can do one strict pull up from a dead hang. Otherwise, him and I are literally equal in how weak we are in pull ups right now.

God, I love comparing myself to strength legends.
 
Oblivian said:
No, powerlifers and olympic lifters cannot benefit from a movement that helps them build strength and muscle...
Click to expand...

I mean bro. Think about this for a second.

Increasing triceps strength through close grip bench presses will directly increase bench press numbers and directly increase lockout strength in push presses. David Rigert once recommended bench presses for better upper body strength on snatches of all things.

Can you say the same with curls? There is benefit, yes. But very indirect. And some powerlifters and Olympic lifters do very little accessory exercises.

I just wonder how pull ups go when it comes to accessory exercise hierarchy in powerlifting and Olympic lifting.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,257,898
Messages
56,859,866
Members
175,433
Latest member
leaf

Share this page

Back
Top