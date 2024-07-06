Any artists/graphic artists?

leto1776
Looking to commission art that will be turned into a sticker for a fundraiser.
I need to take the fighter Saori Oshima:
View attachment 1051535
View attachment 1051536
And make her a cartoon figure like those on these posters from Deep Jewels:
View attachment 1051537
View attachment 1051538
View attachment 1051539
View attachment 1051541
Let me know if you can do it, and price.
Ok. It’s not a big rush, but if I find someone else in the meantime, I’ll let you knowMy wife is a digital artist or whatever you call it. She's working on a commision right now tho and I think has one lined up for after but depending on how long you can wait I can run it by her. Price depends on the details and everything, like how complex the drawing etc..
Those look cool, but not in the style I was looking for.