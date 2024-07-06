Any artists/graphic artists?

leto1776

Looking to commission art that will be turned into a sticker for a fundraiser.

I need to take the fighter Saori Oshima:
IMG_8690.jpeg
IMG_8691.jpeg

And make her a cartoon figure like those on these posters from Deep Jewels:
IMG_8686.jpeg
IMG_8687.jpeg
IMG_8684.jpeg
IMG_8689.jpeg

Let me know if you can do it, and price.
 
My wife is a digital artist or whatever you call it. She's working on a commision right now tho and I think has one lined up for after but depending on how long you can wait I can run it by her. Price depends on the details and everything, like how complex the drawing etc..
 
FlyingDeathKick said:
My wife is a digital artist or whatever you call it. She's working on a commision right now tho and I think has one lined up for after but depending on how long you can wait I can run it by her. Price depends on the details and everything, like how complex the drawing etc..
Ok. It’s not a big rush, but if I find someone else in the meantime, I’ll let you know

facePuncher7 said:
View attachment 1051882View attachment 1051883
Those look cool, but not in the style I was looking for.
 
