Any advice for a new Mass Effect player.

Your Salad said: ME1 yes.

Im not sure even what class I am. Soldier maybe? The interface is difficult for me to understand. Click to expand...

You on PC? You want to get to the Squad Screen to see what your Class and Powers are, think it's the 'U' Key. Default is Soldier Class. Soldiers can wear the heaviest armor and have the best guns. Guns suck until you put points you get when leveling up into the skills for them.Personally I find Soldier boring as you don't get any biotic powers or tech powers. You get more durability and Gun Powers but I find Biotics and Tech powers to be more game changing or life saving when in a desperate situation. I always used to play as Vanguard or Infiltrator in ME1 because they are both Hybrid Classes, however if you go Biotic/Adept you're essentially a force god once you power up singularity.As far as combos, I remember them working better in ME2 and ME3. But if you use biotics like lift or singularity you're essentially putting an enemy in the air like a floating target. You can use another squadmates special ability to finish them off. I recall Soldiers can use special ammo and have rapid fire, while others have various burst damage or dot damage skills, been a while. Just try different powers together until you find something that works.