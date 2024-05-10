Any advice for a new Mass Effect player.

Your Salad
Purple Belt
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Apr 9, 2007
- Messages
- 2,003
- Reaction score
- 1,667
Game is old and kinda clunky but I like it. I got the legendary edition a while back and I want to play through it.
I'm about 30 hours in and I feel like I don't really know how to play the game. I don't really understand how to use the powers in combat especially concerning my squad mates.
I installed a bunch of mods that seem to be the agreed upon as the best way to play the game.
I'm about 30 hours in and I feel like I don't really know how to play the game. I don't really understand how to use the powers in combat especially concerning my squad mates.
I installed a bunch of mods that seem to be the agreed upon as the best way to play the game.