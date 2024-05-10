Any advice for a new Mass Effect player.

Game is old and kinda clunky but I like it. I got the legendary edition a while back and I want to play through it.
I'm about 30 hours in and I feel like I don't really know how to play the game. I don't really understand how to use the powers in combat especially concerning my squad mates.
I installed a bunch of mods that seem to be the agreed upon as the best way to play the game.
 
ME1 yes.
Im not sure even what class I am. Soldier maybe? The interface is difficult for me to understand.
You on PC? You want to get to the Squad Screen to see what your Class and Powers are, think it's the 'U' Key. Default is Soldier Class. Soldiers can wear the heaviest armor and have the best guns. Guns suck until you put points you get when leveling up into the skills for them.

Personally I find Soldier boring as you don't get any biotic powers or tech powers. You get more durability and Gun Powers but I find Biotics and Tech powers to be more game changing or life saving when in a desperate situation. I always used to play as Vanguard or Infiltrator in ME1 because they are both Hybrid Classes, however if you go Biotic/Adept you're essentially a force god once you power up singularity.

As far as combos, I remember them working better in ME2 and ME3. But if you use biotics like lift or singularity you're essentially putting an enemy in the air like a floating target. You can use another squadmates special ability to finish them off. I recall Soldiers can use special ammo and have rapid fire, while others have various burst damage or dot damage skills, been a while. Just try different powers together until you find something that works.
 
Just know that the next two play MUCH better than 1. I would also add that Andromeda, while not quite up to par with the original trilogy, is definitely worth a playthrough despite what some people say.
 
And if you are soldier upgrade your armor and guns whenever you can since that's the strength of your class. Make sure to bring squadmates that have different powers than you so you have a little bit of everything for all situations. And for ME1 specifically there's so many geth missions so it's essentially to have someone with tech skills to make your life easier. Tali is a straight up engineer and Garrus is a good option too as he has some tech skills but is more durable and deadly than Tali. Also Wrex is an absolute Tank I would always bring him with me, but I was never a Soldier so you might want more variety.
 
Last thing. ME1 is super dated with combat but the story is incredible. Stick with it until ME2, the combat gets much better and everything is streamlined and simplified.
 
And if you are soldier upgrade your armor and guns whenever you can since that's the strength of your class. Make sure to bring squadmates that have different powers than you so you have a little bit of everything for all situations. And for ME1 specifically there's so many geth missions so it's essentially to have someone with tech skills to make your life easier. Tali is a straight up engineer and Garrus is a good option too as he has some tech skills but is more durable and deadly than Tali. Also Wrex is an absolute Tank I would always bring him with me, but I was never a Soldier so you might want more variety.
Cant seem to find any armor for Tali maybe I sold some before I realized armor was species specific.
 
Cant seem to find any armor for Tali maybe I sold some before I realized armor was species specific.
Just go to the Citadel or a planet you know with shops and try and buy something even if it's cheap in the meantime till something else drops. You should have a ton of loot to sell. Damn game has way too much loot.
 
