Any absinthe drinkers out there? Need recommendations.

I've had Lucid, La Clandestine, and Vieux Carre. I enjoy absinthe. It's just that it's so expensive for anything with a decent reputation. It's hard to trust anything on the cheaper end since there's no reai legal definition and people just put whatever they want in it, add food coloring, and then lie on the label...because who's actually investigating?



Trying to find what's out there on the cheaper end and actually contains the three main herbs.