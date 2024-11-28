Any 2 fighters, any weight, in prime

Bowel-forged Stool said:
Who would you, my beloved brethren, like to see fight each other?

I haven’t thought this out much, but you guys know I don’t think anything out too far..

So mine are

Prime chuck vs prime Fedor

Prime Lawler vs prime Izzy

Prime McGregor vs prime Matt Hughes

Bonus one, ubereem vs ngannou
Fedor
Izzy
Hughes
Ngannou
 
Bowel-forged Stool said:
Who would you pick? I mean I know 99% will say Fedor, but there is a chance Anderson just picks him apart
I'd honestly see Andy absolutely sniping him on the feet but getting manhandled on the ground so it's a fight id honestly see as 50/50 especially bc they realistically aren't that much different in size either.
 
BigTruck said:
I'd honestly see Andy absolutely sniping him on the feet but getting manhandled on the ground so it's a fight id honestly see as 50/50 especially bc they realistically aren't that much different in size either.
Totally agree. Andy walks around at 220, so not much smaller than Fedor. And his striking is on another level.
 
Vovchanchyn vs Wanderlei (Pride wanted that for their final event)

Jones v Poatan
Jones v Fedor
A Silva v Fedor
Big Nog v Werdum (they fought too early for Werdum, and then too late for Nog ;)
Shogun V Jiri

wtf there are so many more.
 
Sakuraba vs Rickson
Sakuraba vs Frank Shamrock
Sakuraba vs Dan Henderson
Sakuraba vs Bj
Sakuraba vs Bustamante
Henderson vs Iceman
Henderson vs Tito
Bj vs Condit
Anderson vs Manhoef
Minotauro vs Lesnar
Fedor vs Barnett
Bj vs Khabib
Nick Diaz vs Masvidal
Crocop vs Randy
Uberreem vs Cain
Fedor vs Jones
Dc vs Werdum
Gsp vs Lawler
 
Qays Stetkevich said:
Right there with you on werdum vs nog… Werdum at his peak was a bone to be chewed, but Nog was a bone if there ever was one!
 
Fedor vs Jones
Fedor vs Ngannou
Jones vs Ngannou
GSP vs Silva
BJ vs Beeb
Beeb vs GSP
GSP vs Usman
Beeb vs Islam
 
