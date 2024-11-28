Any 2 fighters, any weight, in prime

Bowel-forged Stool
Who would you, my beloved brethren, like to see fight each other?
I haven’t thought this out much, but you guys know I don’t think anything out too far..
So mine are
Prime chuck vs prime Fedor
Prime Lawler vs prime Izzy
Prime McGregor vs prime Matt Hughes
Bonus one, ubereem vs ngannou
