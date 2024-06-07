  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

News Antonio Plazibat vs Levi Rigters is set to headline GLORY 95 in Zagrab, Croatia on September 21

Who wins?

Hopefully his arm is completely healed by then; that was a nasty break against Cookie.
Also, Arena Zagreb is very big with a capacity of 22k. Looks like GLORY has a lot of trust in Antonio’s starpower, which he has! During my vacation in Split (near his hometown) last summer, literally everyone seemed to know and love Plazibat, and that was very cool to notice.
This event will take place in Zagreb though, which is 400km away from Split, so let’s see, but it’ll probably sellout regardless. Last year during GLORY Collision 5, the Rotterdam Ahoy (the Netherlands) was completely packed with Croatian fans.

I’m curious who will be Antonio Plazibat’s opponent for his comeback fight.
 
Plazibat been missing a bit, hasn't he? Exactly 1 year, after which the training started for 3 months.
 
Possibly attending if I'm home in september. Hope the card will be stacked with HWs.

Cookie rematch ?

Levi is a second best option
 
Imagine they announce Ricco vs Antonio for Glory Zagreb. Any chance ? Who is left for Ricco anyways. If he could fight Big Foot why not Toni.

I just noticed Antonio = Ante + Toni. Both common names in Croatia.
I don’t think that will happen, Plazibat definitely needs a win first.. but he was on a tear before his loss to Cookie so hopefully a single (although big) win is enough!

I definitely want to see that Rico vs Plazi fight before it’s all said and done. We were so close to getting it last year.. staredown and presser, everything was done.

How would that fight play out in your opinion?
 
I don’t think that will happen, Plazibat definitely needs a win first.. but he was on a tear before his loss to Cookie so hopefully a single (although big) win is enough!

I definitely want to see that Rico vs Plazi fight before it’s all said and done. We were so close to getting it last year.. staredown and presser, everything was done.

How would that fight play out in your opinion?
Maybe Cookie rematch. Cookie or Levi is good now.

How the fight plays out. Well I favor Rico. Interesting fight. 5 rounds is always very long. Rico has great cardio. If you knock Rico down he is not staying down. Favor Rico but def give Plazibat a good chance.
 
So it is Rigters confirmed
Actually touch match up
But I think good style clash for Antonio
If he wins this he should be next for Rico
 
Hopefully his arm is completely healed by then; that was a nasty break against Cookie.
Also, Arena Zagreb is very big with a capacity of 22k. Looks like GLORY has a lot of trust in Antonio’s starpower, which he has! During my vacation in Split (near his hometown) last summer, literally everyone seemed to know and love Plazibat, and that was very cool to notice.
This event will take place in Zagreb though, which is 400km away from Split, so let’s see, but it’ll probably sellout regardless. Last year during GLORY Collision 5, the Rotterdam Ahoy (the Netherlands) was completely packed with Croatian fans.

I’m curious who will be Antonio Plazibat’s opponent for his comeback fight.
@Number 8 @balkanbomber85 @World eater @Trabaho
Hey guys, do you think Plazi will be able to sell-out the Zagreb Arena on his own, or does GLORY need to stack this card a little more, either with local fighters or other big names?

I’m asking you because you’re Croatian/Balkan and therefore probably have a better idea of Antonio Plazibat’s starpower over there :)
 
@Number 8 @balkanbomber85 @World eater @Trabaho
Hey guys, do you think Plazi will be able to sell-out the Zagreb Arena on his own, or does GLORY need to stack this card a little more, either with local fighters or other big names?

I’m asking you because you’re Croatian/Balkan and therefore probably have a better idea of Antonio Plazibat’s starpower over there :)
Plazi is a good fighter, but the average Joe doesn’t know either him or Rigters. Hopefully they can sell big, but I have my doubts.
Also, tough match for Plazi.
 
@Number 8 @balkanbomber85 @World eater @Trabaho
Hey guys, do you think Plazi will be able to sell-out the Zagreb Arena on his own, or does GLORY need to stack this card a little more, either with local fighters or other big names?

I’m asking you because you’re Croatian/Balkan and therefore probably have a better idea of Antonio Plazibat’s starpower over there :)
Plazibat is doing his best to become popular but honestly without some more local fighters including some i triguing bad blood I doubt that they will sell out the arena!

I guess ill be there if Im not on some kind of vacation.

Are you coming?
 
That is a great Matchup actually, I thought they would give him an easy fight but if Plazibat wins he is right back in the title picture.
 
