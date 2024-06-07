Hopefully his arm is completely healed by then; that was a nasty break against Cookie.

Also, Arena Zagreb is very big with a capacity of 22k. Looks like GLORY has a lot of trust in Antonio’s starpower, which he has! During my vacation in Split (near his hometown) last summer, literally everyone seemed to know and love Plazibat, and that was very cool to notice.

This event will take place in Zagreb though, which is 400km away from Split, so let’s see, but it’ll probably sellout regardless. Last year during GLORY Collision 5, the Rotterdam Ahoy (the Netherlands) was completely packed with Croatian fans.



I’m curious who will be Antonio Plazibat’s opponent for his comeback fight.