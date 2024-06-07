BoxerMaurits
The Dutchman
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Aug 27, 2020
- Messages
- 11,256
- Reaction score
- 36,967
Last edited:
I don’t think that will happen, Plazibat definitely needs a win first.. but he was on a tear before his loss to Cookie so hopefully a single (although big) win is enough!Imagine they announce Ricco vs Antonio for Glory Zagreb. Any chance ? Who is left for Ricco anyways. If he could fight Big Foot why not Toni.
I just noticed Antonio = Ante + Toni. Both common names in Croatia.
Maybe Cookie rematch. Cookie or Levi is good now.I don’t think that will happen, Plazibat definitely needs a win first.. but he was on a tear before his loss to Cookie so hopefully a single (although big) win is enough!
I definitely want to see that Rico vs Plazi fight before it’s all said and done. We were so close to getting it last year.. staredown and presser, everything was done.
How would that fight play out in your opinion?
Osaro or Rigters should be
Official:So it is Rigters confirmed
Actually touch match up
But I think good style clash for Antonio
If he wins this he should be next for Rico
@Number 8 @balkanbomber85 @World eater @TrabahoHopefully his arm is completely healed by then; that was a nasty break against Cookie.
Also, Arena Zagreb is very big with a capacity of 22k. Looks like GLORY has a lot of trust in Antonio’s starpower, which he has! During my vacation in Split (near his hometown) last summer, literally everyone seemed to know and love Plazibat, and that was very cool to notice.
This event will take place in Zagreb though, which is 400km away from Split, so let’s see, but it’ll probably sellout regardless. Last year during GLORY Collision 5, the Rotterdam Ahoy (the Netherlands) was completely packed with Croatian fans.
I’m curious who will be Antonio Plazibat’s opponent for his comeback fight.
Plazi is a good fighter, but the average Joe doesn’t know either him or Rigters. Hopefully they can sell big, but I have my doubts.@Number 8 @balkanbomber85 @World eater @Trabaho
Hey guys, do you think Plazi will be able to sell-out the Zagreb Arena on his own, or does GLORY need to stack this card a little more, either with local fighters or other big names?
I’m asking you because you’re Croatian/Balkan and therefore probably have a better idea of Antonio Plazibat’s starpower over there
@Number 8 @balkanbomber85 @World eater @Trabaho
Hey guys, do you think Plazi will be able to sell-out the Zagreb Arena on his own, or does GLORY need to stack this card a little more, either with local fighters or other big names?
I’m asking you because you’re Croatian/Balkan and therefore probably have a better idea of Antonio Plazibat’s starpower over there