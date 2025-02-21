  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

News Antonio "Big Foot" Silva tribal origins

WelcometoHell

WelcometoHell

White Belt
@White
Joined
Nov 14, 2024
Messages
48
Reaction score
66
Being a guy who was interested in MMA quite late I didn't know of him until I found out he looked like Alex Pereira

Here are the two photos one after another:

1740137112747.png1740137144215.png

He has to be from the same tribe or something, it's almost uncanny how similar they look

I searched up it says that Bigfoot isn't part of any tribes like Pereira but maybe they share a common ancestor I know we all do, but they seem to be more closely related than most people
 
I don't know much about Alex background

But Bigfoot Silva I know quite a bit about, I have some photos of his ancestors and origins

BigfootSilva.jpg
 
HI SCOTT NEWMAN said:
I don't know much about Alex background

But Bigfoot Silva I know quite a bit about, I have some photos of his ancestors and origins

BigfootSilva.jpg
Click to expand...
IMG_6566.jpeg
Well, Poatan is wearing a Big Foot Silva shirt so….🤷‍♂️

*bonus:
IMG_6567.jpeg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

D
Fights to Make After UFC 308: Topuria vs Holloway
Replies
7
Views
702
tornado362
tornado362

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,258,829
Messages
56,923,940
Members
175,459
Latest member
chutebox4lyfe

Share this page

Back
Top