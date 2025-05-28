A religious group is set to protest outside Seattle City Hall. Here's why​

A group of evangelicals and conservatives are holding a rally at Seattle City Hall on Tuesday in response to comments made by Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell after a weekend protest at Cal Anderson Park escalated into a clash that resulted in 23 arrests.The "Rattle in Seattle" demonstration is slated to take place at 5 p.m. on the 4th Avenue steps of Seattle City Hall.The group behind "Rattle in Seattle" says they are protesting what they view as religious discrimination and the undermining of First Amendment rights by Mayor Harrell.Their anger stems from the mayor’s response to a Mayday USA event that was met by counterprotesters and that led to multiple arrests."If the Mayor won't apologize, it's time for him to resign in disgrace."‘Rattle in Seattle’ press release"On May 27th at 5PM, evangelicals and conservatives are coming together, from across the state of Washington, to stand against the religious bigotry of Mayor Bruce Harrell and the Seattle City Council.In a show of force, hundreds will rally on the front steps (4th Street) of the Seattle City Hall on Tuesday evening and demand both an apology and retraction from Bruce Harrell for his disgusting comments aimed at bringing harm to the faith community. If the Mayor won’t apologize, it’s time for him to resign in disgrace.Following the MayDay USA worship event at Cal Anderson Park on Saturday, Mayor Harrell had the audacity to issue a pressrelease blaming Christiansfor the premediated violence of Antifa which resulted in the hospitalization of Seattle Police Department personal and the arrest of 23 Antifa agitators.Under Mayor Harrell’s leadership, the city of Seattle has continued its spiral into lawlessness and dysfunction while the first amendment rights of citizens to peacefully assemble has been disregarded.Mayor Harrell has aligned himself with the most extreme elements of Antifa and other radical groups while understaffing and undermining the Seattle Police Department and their mission to protect the residents of the Emerald City.The tolerant left strikes again attacking Christians protesting the mayor. Democrats and leftists should just call themselves the we hate Christians party.Dan Bongino said FBI will be investigating but that has to be seen because they have a history of helping criminals.