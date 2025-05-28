Crime Antifa attacks Christians the Mayor of Seattle blames Christians

www.fox13seattle.com

Here's why a religious group is set to protest outside Seattle City Hall

Evangelicals and conservatives will rally at Seattle City Hall Tuesday after the mayor's remarks on a protest clash that led to 23 arrests.
A religious group is set to protest outside Seattle City Hall. Here's why​

A group of evangelicals and conservatives are holding a rally at Seattle City Hall on Tuesday in response to comments made by Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell after a weekend protest at Cal Anderson Park escalated into a clash that resulted in 23 arrests.

The "Rattle in Seattle" demonstration is slated to take place at 5 p.m. on the 4th Avenue steps of Seattle City Hall.

The group behind "Rattle in Seattle" says they are protesting what they view as religious discrimination and the undermining of First Amendment rights by Mayor Harrell.

Their anger stems from the mayor’s response to a Mayday USA event that was met by counterprotesters and that led to multiple arrests.

"If the Mayor won't apologize, it's time for him to resign in disgrace."

‘Rattle in Seattle’ press release
"On May 27th at 5PM, evangelicals and conservatives are coming together, from across the state of Washington, to stand against the religious bigotry of Mayor Bruce Harrell and the Seattle City Council.

In a show of force, hundreds will rally on the front steps (4th Street) of the Seattle City Hall on Tuesday evening and demand both an apology and retraction from Bruce Harrell for his disgusting comments aimed at bringing harm to the faith community. If the Mayor won’t apologize, it’s time for him to resign in disgrace.

Following the MayDay USA worship event at Cal Anderson Park on Saturday, Mayor Harrell had the audacity to issue a pressrelease blaming Christiansfor the premediated violence of Antifa which resulted in the hospitalization of Seattle Police Department personal and the arrest of 23 Antifa agitators.

Under Mayor Harrell’s leadership, the city of Seattle has continued its spiral into lawlessness and dysfunction while the first amendment rights of citizens to peacefully assemble has been disregarded.

Mayor Harrell has aligned himself with the most extreme elements of Antifa and other radical groups while understaffing and undermining the Seattle Police Department and their mission to protect the residents of the Emerald City.







The tolerant left strikes again attacking Christians protesting the mayor. Democrats and leftists should just call themselves the we hate Christians party.

Dan Bongino said FBI will be investigating but that has to be seen because they have a history of helping criminals.
 
Stoic1 said:
The tolerant left again?

Shocked.
You'd be upset too if the entire ideology you got indoctrinated into in college had failed in practice across the entire western world.

That's a hell of a pill to swallow.
 
The article is a mess, but the best I can figure;

an anti-gay, anti-trans rally was held in the heart of Seattle’s gayest neighborhood (slay, kings and queens). Protesters showed up and a fight ensued. 23 people were arrested. Mayor says the hate mongers shouldn’t of done that and the people fighting cops shouldn’t have done that either.

Eh.
 
They really must be putting some wild shit in depression pills.
 
let-them-fight-dr-ishiro-serizawa.gif
 
DoctorTaco said:
The article is a mess, but the best I can figure;

an anti-gay, anti-trans rally was held in the heart of Seattle’s gayest neighborhood (slay, kings and queens). Protesters showed up and a fight ensued. 23 people were arrested. Mayor says the hate mongers shouldn’t of done that and the people fighting cops shouldn’t have done that either.

Eh.
So-called Christians were spreading hate and got called on it. Fuck 'em. Good on the Mayor for calling them out on it.
 
DoctorTaco said:
The article is a mess, but the best I can figure;

an anti-gay, anti-trans rally was held in the heart of Seattle’s gayest neighborhood (slay, kings and queens). Protesters showed up and a fight ensued. 23 people were arrested. Mayor says the hate mongers shouldn’t of done that and the people fighting cops shouldn’t have done that either.

Eh.
What exactly makes it anti trans and anti gay rally ? Under the criteria Antifa uses to attack Christians every religious gathering in North America is an anti gay/anti trans rally.

Out of all the major religions, Christianity is the most accepting towards the LGBT and yet they are the only ones the pussies in antifa have the balls to attack.

Why do they never bring their violent attacks to a mosque, temple or a synagogue ?

It is quite literally only Christians who are targeted, religious persecution should be treated as the hate crime it is.
 
