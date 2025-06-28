Anti-mosquito air defense system

Patrick Jane said:
How is that supposed to work? I thought laser weapons only really work properly with absolutely clear atmosphere. Something tells me this is a typical PRC scam.
Click to expand...
Looks like it only zaps when they come within a couple feet so probably not a ton of particles interfering at that distance
 
ShutUpAndTakeMyMoney.jpg
 
Israel should add that to its Iron Dome system in case it gets attacked by a plague of locusts.
 
Patrick Jane said:
How is that supposed to work? I thought laser weapons only really work properly with absolutely clear atmosphere. Something tells me this is a typical PRC scam.
Click to expand...
I would also like to know how it actually works. Like how does it detect and target specific bugs. What's stopping it from zapping a kid in the eye who's running by?
 
just spray bifenthrin and/or gamma-cyhalothrin around your yard every 10-21 days. problem solved.
 
My mosquito air defense is wetting my hands before attempting to snatch them out of the sky since I suspect the wet hands stops them from bouncing away and escaping and the wetness kinda makes them stick and then get crushed by my Sherdogger mighty hands.

I once or twice saw an article that said from Earth, you could use a laser to beam at some small satellite in space to steer it like a sailboat or some shit. That sounded like bullshit.
 
GSP_37 said:
My mosquito air defense is wetting my hands before attempting to snatch them out of the sky since I suspect the wet hands stops them from bouncing away and escaping and the wetness kinda makes them stick and then get crushed by my Sherdogger mighty hands.

I once or twice saw an article that said from Earth, you could use a laser to beam at some small satellite in space to steer it like a sailboat or some shit. That sounded like bullshit.
Click to expand...
Good point. When I see them flying around when I'm taking a shower, it's easier to kill them. Perhaps the moisture makes them a less agile as well?
 
When it can activate 'death blossom', I'll buy two




Then we can use it to destroy Gates' genetically engineered mosquitos
 
Last edited:
raid-spirale-proti-komarjem


This does it's job pretty well.
 
djacobox372 said:
China didn't invent this.. it was invented by an american with funding from bill gate:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mosquito_laser
Click to expand...
That wiki was one of the more interesting things I read on the internet.

Makes me wonder if I could use a 432nm green laser pointer to kill the mosquitoes resting on the wall where if I try to slap it would likely fly away and end up with injured wrist.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,268,884
Messages
57,564,608
Members
175,753
Latest member
TYR-I

Share this page

Back
Top