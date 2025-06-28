Anti-mosquito air defense system

Looks like it only zaps when they come within a couple feet so probably not a ton of particles interfering at that distanceHow is that supposed to work? I thought laser weapons only really work properly with absolutely clear atmosphere. Something tells me this is a typical PRC scam.
I would also like to know how it actually works. Like how does it detect and target specific bugs. What's stopping it from zapping a kid in the eye who's running by?
Good point. When I see them flying around when I'm taking a shower, it's easier to kill them. Perhaps the moisture makes them a less agile as well?My mosquito air defense is wetting my hands before attempting to snatch them out of the sky since I suspect the wet hands stops them from bouncing away and escaping and the wetness kinda makes them stick and then get crushed by my Sherdogger mighty hands.
I once or twice saw an article that said from Earth, you could use a laser to beam at some small satellite in space to steer it like a sailboat or some shit. That sounded like bullshit.
Some dude in China invented a device that detects and zaps mosquitos out of the air with lasers.
This thing is awesome. I want to get one of these as soon as he starts selling them.
I thought I read those coils might cause lung cancer.
This does it's job pretty well.
That wiki was one of the more interesting things I read on the internet.China didn't invent this.. it was invented by an american with funding from bill gate:
