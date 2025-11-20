koquerelle
https://www.independent.co.uk/tv/ne...abortion-protest-shooting-video-b2869362.html
An anti-abortion activist pepper-sprayed then shot a man who confronted him for filming people outside a Planned Parenthood clinic.
Footage from 14 November shows a man and protester wearing a high-vis jacket, identified by locals as Mark Baumgartner, the founder of anti-abortion group A Moment of Hope which has maintained a presence outside the clinic for a decade, getting into a confrontation in Columbia, South Carolina.
The injured man was taken to hospital, where he was last reported to be in stable condition. Planned Parenthood confirmed no one at the clinic was involved or hurt in the shooting.
On Nov. 18, a near total ban on abortion in South Carolina failed to pass out of a committee in the state house. Currently, abortion in the state is banned after six weeks. The state provides limited exceptions, including abortions up to 12 weeks in cases of rape or incest, or when the life of the mother is threatened.
While A Moment of Hope hasn’t been the only group of protestors at the Planned Parenthood in Columbia, over the years they have been the largest, most consistent and coordinated group.
Baumgartner was a near-daily fixture outside the clinic. A former airline pilot and bank examiner for the Federal Reserve, Baumgartner began A Moment of Hope in 2012 after being “challenged by a friend to go to the Columbia abortion facility to offer hope and help,” according to his website.
Unlike other anti-abortion groups, they don’t rely on loudspeakers condemning mothers or gruesome photos of aborted fetuses. Instead, their volunteers attempt to persuade patients with gentle conversation and the promise of free services.
According to their website, the Evangelical group’s sole focus is the Planned Parenthood clinic in Columbia, but Baumgartner’s ambitions appear to be broader. In testimony before a state house committee on a right to life bill, Baumgartner encouraged legislators to adopt laws that would hold mothers criminally accountable for abortions.
Abortion is a “horrendous evil,” Baumgartner said. “For those acting in such a high-handed way against the law of God, we need a threat of punishment to act as a deterrent.”
Available tax records from 2016 to 2023 indicate that A Moment of Hope has raised more than $1.8 million.
As executive director, Baumgartner was paid $110,708 in 2023. His wife, Carrie Baumgartner, who is listed as secretary and treasurer on the organization’s tax forms, was paid $72,623 in 2023.
Their sole focus, according to their own materials, is the Planned Parenthood clinic in Columbia.
The group is well coordinated. On their YouTube page, the group posts videos of interactions with patients and Planned Parenthood volunteers gathered from cameras hidden in bushes and around the office park.
In recordings, they can be heard coordinating over walkie-talkies, directing members to different areas and passing along descriptions of cars and license plates in the NATO phonetic alphabet.
In testimony before the South Carolina House of Representatives, Baumgartner said that his group kept “meticulous records,” including daily tallies of visitors to Planned Parenthood.
The most frequent conflict appears to take place as anti-abortion activists in high-visibility vests attempt to intercept cars pulling into Planned Parenthood’s parking lot. Across multiple videos, members of A Moment of Hope can be seen waving cars down and asking if the occupants are looking for Planned Parenthood. Before identifying themselves, they lean into the driver’s open window and try to offer them gift bags containing chips, granola bars and anti-abortion literature.
The group regularly posts videos “doxxing” Planned Parenthood volunteers by providing their name and contact information.
Their videos also show confrontations between the volunteers and employees of A Moment of Hope and Planned Parenthood volunteers.
In other videos, they accuse CPD of “blatant bias.” In one, the group attempted to rebut allegations in a police report that they had surrounded a vehicle leading to the driver making threats to shoot members of A Moment of Hope.
In another, they claim that police are “interrupting” their work when they attempt to move vehicles stopped by A Moment of Hope out of the roadway.
Since the shooting, the group has not been seen outside Planned Parenthood.
video (not graphic)
Warranted or not?
video (not graphic)
Warranted or not?
Last edited: