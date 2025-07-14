Anthropometry of the ideal fighter.

In the striking department, I can't see any diminishing returns from being tall. Like 6'11-7' tall.

I'm thinking Giannis or Embiid's builds: freakishly tall but muscular, with a freakish ape index (7'5" wingspan) and even freakier agility/mobility/coordination for his size.



Good luck "closing the void" and finding that chin having to punch UPWARDS.

Plus, a headkick for this fighter would be like a roundhouse one.



Now, regarding wrestling/grappling... I have no clue. On the one hand, maybe being that tall makes this fighter easier to take down (center of gravity). He would be helluva strong just by sheer size alone, though.



But, intuitively, I think once on the ground being so large would make him extremely difficult to hold and catch in a submission.

While he could grab whatever he wanted to.



Thoughts?



Here's a photo of Embiid next to Ngannou. He'd only have to cut 15 pounds to make 265.



I'm not saying this guy would be a good MMA fighter. I know he would not. I'm asking if this build (talent and training being equal) could be the best suited for MMA .



Plz, I'm expecting the Derrick Lewis and Roy Nelson pics. But I think this topic could be somewhat interesting with a minimum of seriousness = )