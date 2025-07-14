Anthropometry of the ideal fighter.

In the striking department, I can't see any diminishing returns from being tall. Like 6'11-7' tall.
I'm thinking Giannis or Embiid's builds: freakishly tall but muscular, with a freakish ape index (7'5" wingspan) and even freakier agility/mobility/coordination for his size.

Good luck "closing the void" and finding that chin having to punch UPWARDS.
Plus, a headkick for this fighter would be like a roundhouse one.

Now, regarding wrestling/grappling... I have no clue. On the one hand, maybe being that tall makes this fighter easier to take down (center of gravity). He would be helluva strong just by sheer size alone, though.

But, intuitively, I think once on the ground being so large would make him extremely difficult to hold and catch in a submission.
While he could grab whatever he wanted to.

Thoughts?

Here's a photo of Embiid next to Ngannou. He'd only have to cut 15 pounds to make 265.

I'm not saying this guy would be a good MMA fighter. I know he would not. I'm asking if this build (talent and training being equal) could be the best suited for MMA.

Plz, I'm expecting the Derrick Lewis and Roy Nelson pics. But I think this topic could be somewhat interesting with a minimum of seriousness = )
 

You rarely see grappling champions who are a great deal lankier than their competition. The reach is an asset to striking, but it's harder to protect yourself in grappling because you can't close off spaces with long limbs.
 
When it comes to striking, longer = slower. That's why, for example, Jon Jones's striking involved mostly elbows and straight strikes and very few swinging power strikes.
 
Basketball isn't fighting. A wingspan like that would hurt guys fighting on the inside. They would have to fight exactly like Jones (and not everyone is talented enough to do so), and even he isn't crazy big like they are. Also they are likely more fragile due to the length of their limbs, things like leg kicks would be their kryptonite as their muscles would be less compact and spread longer over their legs. The levers on their body are longer with less muscle protecting their major joints/tendons would mean things like more injuries just throwing and landing punches/kicks. Like a guy with a 90 inch wingspan has a lot more pressure landing a hook on his shoulder/chest than a guy with a 68 inch reach.
 
Stefan Struve should be undefeated then. The champions in each division are not the tallest in their divisions lol. If you train or spar height isnt that much of an issue if you're close to the same weight.

Weight advantage matters way more than height like 10x more. Thats why there are weight divisions and no height divisions
 
Objectively, it is. I get your point, ofc. But notice that Francis' face is right next to Embiid's shoulder.
When punching, ideally, you're aiming for your opponent's chin. The on off button, if you will. It's easier to do on a taller opponent. Reach is great if you have a competent jab. Throwing uppercuts is also easier. A shorter opponent can off set that by crouching, making them even harder to hit. Taller guy's body is also more open and a larger target. There are pros and cons for both.
 
Really the average Sherdog poster is perfect.

6'4" 280 Pounds, pure muscle, 6% body fat.
 
images
 
