  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Media Anthony Smith vs. Roman Dolidze UFC 303

blaseblase said:
He's referring to JP Buys. Formerly married to Cheyanne Buys who allegedly left him for Dolidze.
Click to expand...

Allegedly they got married for him to get a visa. If true, sincerely fuck them both. Hope they get prison time for immigration fraud (ofc they wont, but a man can dream).
 
Pechan said:
Crazy to keep this fight higher on the card than MVP vs Machado.
Click to expand...
Crazy that sherdoggers still don't know how bout order works. Learn and adapt. U must be stuck in 2004 or something
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

KOPPE
  • Poll
News Anthony 'Fluffy' Hernandez vs Roman Dolidze set for UFC 302
2
Replies
39
Views
2K
FrappeDuRocma
FrappeDuRocma
D
News Carlos Ulberg is OUT of UFC 303; Roman Dolidze steps in vs. A. Smith
3 4 5
Replies
96
Views
2K
smart.feller
smart.feller
DiazSlap
Can Roman Dolidze make any noise at LHW?
3 4 5
Replies
83
Views
1K
Brendan The Hybrid Schaub
Brendan The Hybrid Schaub
Black9
Media 2024 Best Year Of UFC Fights Ever? UFC 298-303 Was/Will Be Incredible + Chimaev/Whittaker
Replies
8
Views
278
Black9
Black9
JoeRowe
Michel vs Dolidze next?
Replies
13
Views
442
Enormous
Enormous

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,241,196
Messages
55,743,510
Members
174,917
Latest member
138cfh

Share this page

Back
Top