Anthony Smith Ultimate Paper Champion

Black9

Black9

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Dec 9, 2023
Messages
717
Reaction score
3,729
What was Vitor Petrino doing?

Bet $100 on him on him being +400 against that overrated dude.
 
Can’t believe so many people put stock in Petrino. He’s a meathead with limited skills, Smith clearly a level above.
 
MrBlackheart said:
Why did that other guy shoot ? He was winning while striking.
Click to expand...
I thought the same thing. I thought we might see a less dominant version of the Craig fight, with the old veteran continually getting beat to the punch.
 
Gabe said:
Can’t believe so many people put stock in Petrino. He’s a meathead with limited skills, Smith clearly a level above.
Click to expand...
all he had to do is stay on the feet, he would have slept cowardlylion
 
After Petrino barely beat 1-foot-out-the-door Tyson Pedro by decision, I was shocked he was favored. Felt like a pick em at best. Wish I bet more but Smith has looked bad too.
 
JoeRowe said:
After Petrino barely beat 1-foot-out-the-door Tyson Pedro by decision, I was shocked he was favored. Felt like a pick em at best. Wish I bet more but Smith has looked bad too.
Click to expand...
Yeah that's why i threw 100 on him, +400 dog on Anthony vs unproven prospect was crazy even if he talks ridiculous.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

svmr_db
Media Anthony Smith tired of rising prospects calling him out, "I refuse to be the new Neil Magny"
4 5 6
Replies
112
Views
3K
Quietus
Quietus
Pequeño Corey
Don’t forget, Anthony Smith is actually OK with being a gatekeeper…
2 3
Replies
45
Views
1K
legcramp
legcramp
TerraRayzing
How big of mismatch is Anthony Smith vs Alex Pereira?
2 3
Replies
55
Views
2K
cburm
cburm

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,237,606
Messages
55,504,138
Members
174,799
Latest member
kechan123

Share this page

Back
Top