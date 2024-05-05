Anthony Smith Ultimate Paper Champion

I thought the same thing. I thought we might see a less dominant version of the Craig fight, with the old veteran continually getting beat to the punch.Why did that other guy shoot ? He was winning while striking.
On paper, Anthony Smith is already the championThe true champion, fraud pereira is next
all he had to do is stay on the feet, he would have slept cowardlylionCan’t believe so many people put stock in Petrino. He’s a meathead with limited skills, Smith clearly a level above.
I caught it during the replay too!good thing he didn't let go for the brazilian tap
Yeah that's why i threw 100 on him, +400 dog on Anthony vs unproven prospect was crazy even if he talks ridiculous.After Petrino barely beat 1-foot-out-the-door Tyson Pedro by decision, I was shocked he was favored. Felt like a pick em at best. Wish I bet more but Smith has looked bad too.
Nah Smith isn't getting the title shot after beating unranked opponentThe true champion, fraud pereira is next