!!! Anthony Smith Should Never Mention Alex Pereira's Name Againnnn!!!

Well Alex mostly fought cans and avoided all the gatekeepers on his road to both titles so...
 
Dolidze is a middleweight who took the fight on short notice and beat the shit out of a huge light heavy Anthony Smith...
 
Agreed, Smith needs to call it a career and just do broadcasting. IF you can't even beat a middleweight that is a gatekeeper at best you need to quit.
 
"Pereira has a very limited striking skillset" - Anthony Smith.

I'd like to say he'd have better luck as a commentator but I can't.
 
He knows his time in MMA isn't much anymore, he feel he can grapple Alex to a win for the belt. That's why he talked so much

But the performance from him tonight is absolutely shit
 
ChuFye said:
Dolidze is a middleweight who took the fight on short notice and beat the shit out of a huge light heavy Anthony Smith...
Click to expand...
Smith used to fight at middleweight too… he’s not a huge lhw
 
ChuFye said:
Dolidze is a middleweight who took the fight on short notice and beat the shit out of a huge light heavy Anthony Smith...
Click to expand...
Smith also took the fight on short notice and it was competitive.
 
Keep him both at the announcers table and let him fight. Keep him at the announcers table where he criticize fighters and then let him fight where he always gets his ass kicked to receive comeuppance for all the comments he made at the announcers table
 
