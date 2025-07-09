Kowboy On Sherdog
Cheers to another 20 years
Staff member
Sherdog.com Staff
- Joined
- Oct 20, 2004
- Messages
- 112,174
- Reaction score
- 208,240
Smith has 60 pro fights to his name in a career spanning over nearly two decades. “Lionheart” recently recalled a time when he fought in a strip club and the ring girls were strippers. Smith remembers the club setting up fight nights every Wednesday, where he had an amazing time.
“I fought at a strip club while the ring girls were strippers. It was great. It was amazing, like, just the atmosphere of it was insane,” Smith said on his "On Paper" podcast. “I only think it’s amazing because now I can tell the story… It was crazy. On a Wednesday. They would run them one Wednesday a month. They have like a fight night.”
Smith Shares Memories from Unusual Fight Venue
Smith went from fighting in a strip club to challenging Jon Jones for the UFC light heavyweight title in 2019. Smith’s career never found the same momentum after his loss against Jones. The 36-year-old fighter-turned-analyst retired while on a three-fight losing streak following a knockout loss to Mingyang Zhang at UFC Kansas City this past April.
Anthony Smith fought in a strip club in his early MMA career.
He even admits the atmosphere there was amazing
@theonpaperpod pic.twitter.com/qEBKKKgkPR
— Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) July 8, 2025
READ HERE
Anthony Smith Recalls 'Insane' Atmosphere of Fighting in Strip Club
There’s not much Anthony Smith hasn’t seen in his MMA career.
www.sherdog.com
@HHJ
@fujitsugroundnpound
@Neck&Neck
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh
@fujitsugroundnpound
@Neck&Neck
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh