Smith Shares Memories from Unusual Fight Venue​

There's not much Anthony Smith hasn't seen in his MMA career.Smith has 60 pro fights to his name in a career spanning over nearly two decades. "Lionheart" recently recalled a time when he fought in a strip club and the ring girls were strippers. Smith remembers the club setting up fight nights every Wednesday, where he had an amazing time."I fought at a strip club while the ring girls were strippers. It was great. It was amazing, like, just the atmosphere of it was insane," Smith said on his "On Paper" podcast . "I only think it's amazing because now I can tell the story… It was crazy. On a Wednesday. They would run them one Wednesday a month. They have like a fight night."Smith went from fighting in a strip club to challenging Jon Jones for the UFC light heavyweight title in 2019. Smith's career never found the same momentum after his loss against Jones. The 36-year-old fighter-turned-analyst retired while on a three-fight losing streak following a knockout loss to Mingyang Zhang at UFC Kansas City this past April.