Media Anthony Smith put his hands down and told Reyes to punch him in the face because he wanted to "feel something"

Oh Anthony is gonna gonna be feeling something in a few years alright.

That something is CTE. Dude needs to hang it up and try to get super good at his analyst job. He’s a walking punching bag who seldom wins anymore.
 
Frode Falch said:
I dont get it..

What happened?
I think it's a case of him having a mental breakdown over the past few years.

Lately his coach died so he seems in worse shape than ever. Guy has taken some brutal beatings and has 60 fights too. It's all culminating.

He's also a victim of an insane home invasion that probably left trauma. Dude probably needs to talk to someone.
 
Soon as he started doing that it was clear he shouldn't have been in there. It looked like he might have focused up when the fight started. But it became clear quickly he was way more reckless than he usually is in there. And to act that way in front of your family too. Guy needs some help
 
Dorkman said:
Soon as he started doing that it was clear he shouldn't have been in there. It looked like he might have focused up when the fight started. But it became clear quickly he was way more reckless than he usually is in there. And to act that way in front of your family too. Guy needs some help
His family was there? Damn
 
