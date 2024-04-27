Anthony Smith - not take on Alex Pereira - “some things have just fallen his way”

Blanqa Blanqua
@Steel
Feb 25, 2013
25,206
23,154
He’s not talking shit tho. He’s building him up
so, have things just fallen his way?I mean he's phenomonal at striking but awful at grappling in general.
Stylistically, its been convenient for him to beat strikers but its not neccesarily his fault that the timing added up. Short answer: yes.
lololComing from the guy that says Jon Jones isn't good at anything and other similarly retarded shit.
That’s what happens when you have 11 ko/tko losseslolol
He gunning for Tito's reputation.
At least Tito just gets his words jumbled up, Smith's whole brain seems to be jumbled up.